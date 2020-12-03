LIVE: Centre to hold talks with farmers' leaders from Punjab and Haryana today

New Delhi: The fourth and most crucial round of talks between the representatives of protesting farmers and the Centre is scheduled to be held today (December 3, 2020) over the agriculture laws.

The meeting between the farmers from Punjab and Haryana and the government is scheduled to take place at 12 noon in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. As many as 35 leaders of different farmer organizations will reach Vigyan Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on December 2 on ways to dispel concerns over the new farm laws.

As part of their 'Dilli Chalo' march, farmers have currently been staging protests at four border points of the national capital - Singhu, Noida, Ghazipur and Tikri - to press their demand to repeal the three farm laws.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on farmers protest against farm bills: