LIVE: Centre to hold talks with farmers' leaders from Punjab and Haryana today

3 December 2020, 07:51 AM
Farmers from Gujarat and Rajasthan have also reached Singhu border on Thursday morning.
3 December 2020, 07:49 AM
Visuals from Singhu border on Thursday morning.
3 December 2020, 07:40 AM
Delhi Traffic alert
Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Lampur, Auchandi & other small borders also closed. Please take alternate routes.
Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK Road.
Traffic is very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu, Auchandi & Lampur borders.
3 December 2020, 07:22 AM
Delhi-NCR Traffic alert:
The Tikri, Jharoda and Jhatikra borders are closed for any traffic movement while Badusarai border is open only for two wheeler traffic.
The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida.
3 December 2020, 06:59 AM
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Thursday, ahead of the talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over their agitation against the new farm laws. Sources said that Singh will hold deliberations with Shah on Thursday morning in Delhi in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock.
3 December 2020, 06:47 AM
The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), representing about 95 lakh truckers and other entities, has extended its support to the farmers and threatened to halt operations in northern India from December 8 if the government fails to address concerns of the farming community.
3 December 2020, 06:45 AM
The farmer unions are vehemently protesting the new farm laws which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming. Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday (December 2). Now to understand what MSP is and how it impacts the farmers read here.
3 December 2020, 06:40 AM
Representatives of farmers organisations from other parts of the country will also be involved under Kisan Samyukt Morcha to decide the future course of action against the new farm laws.
"The Centre should call a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws. We will continue our agitation till these laws are repealed," Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal told reporters after the meeting. Pal said that representatives of farmer organisations will give their point-wise objections to the Union ministers at a meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday.
3 December 2020, 06:39 AM
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana will leave by bus from Singhu border for Vigyan Bhawan between 9 am-10 am today. The meeting is scheduled to take place with the government at 12 noon. Police have shifted the farmers agitating on the Noida border to the Dr Ambedkar Memorial Park in Noida. The farmers have said that if the results aren't achieved by 2 pm, then they will come to Delhi.
After the meeting held in Vigyan Bhawan with the government, all the farmer leaders can gather at the Singhu border in which the next strategy will be chalked out.