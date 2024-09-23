Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2797163https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/live-updates-haryana-jk-elections-2024-rahul-gandhi-to-address-two-campaign-rallies-in-jk-today-2797163.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi To Address Two Campaign Rallies In J&K Today

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: The second phase of the election is scheduled for September 25, and the final phase will take place on October 1. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 12:06 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are taking place for the first time in nearly a decade, following the abrogation of Article 370. The election is being conducted in three phases, with the first phase having concluded on September 18. The second phase is scheduled for September 25, and the final phase will take place on October 1. Results will be announced on October 8.
The first phase of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was conducted across six districts, with polling held for 24 assembly seats—16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu.

Today, LoP Rahul Gandhi will address two election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir, just a few days ahead of the second phase of the Assembly elections, which is scheduled for September 25.
On the other hand, Haryana is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for October 5.
23 September 2024
12:01 IST

Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi To Address Two Campaign Rallies In J&K Today 

Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is set to hold two election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, just days ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections on September 25. As per the schedule, Gandhi will deliver his first speech at 12 p.m. in Surankote, Poonch, followed by a second rally in Srinagar's Central Shalteng at 1:30 p.m., according to party representatives.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai’s PAN Card Jihad: A New Identity Fraud Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict