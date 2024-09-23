Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi To Address Two Campaign Rallies In J&K Today
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: The second phase of the election is scheduled for September 25, and the final phase will take place on October 1.
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are taking place for the first time in nearly a decade, following the abrogation of Article 370. The election is being conducted in three phases, with the first phase having concluded on September 18. The second phase is scheduled for September 25, and the final phase will take place on October 1. Results will be announced on October 8.
The first phase of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was conducted across six districts, with polling held for 24 assembly seats—16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu.
On the other hand, Haryana is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for October 5.
Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is set to hold two election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, just days ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections on September 25. As per the schedule, Gandhi will deliver his first speech at 12 p.m. in Surankote, Poonch, followed by a second rally in Srinagar's Central Shalteng at 1:30 p.m., according to party representatives.
