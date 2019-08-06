Live updates: Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in Lok Sabha for scrapping Article 370

6 August 2019, 08:25 AM
Parties against Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill: Congress, CPM, Rashtriya Janata Dal, DMK, MDMK, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party. The NCP has decided to abstain.
6 August 2019, 08:24 AM
Parties supporting J&K Reorganisation Bill in Parliament: AIADMK, Biju Janata Dal, Shiv Sena, Bahujan Samaj Party, YSR Congress Party, Aam Aadmi Party
6 August 2019, 07:57 AM
Lauding the decision by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government to scrap Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Shiv Sena has said that any praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would not be enough. According to Saamana, the dream of 'Akhand Bharat' has been fulfilled partially. READ FULL STORY
6 August 2019, 07:33 AM
The decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government to scrap Article 370 has sent shockwaves in the Pakistani establishment. Hours after the announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament, Islamabad summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and conveyed a strong demarche. READ FULL STORY