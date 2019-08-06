Live updates: Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in Lok Sabha for scrapping Article 370

A day after the Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, the same will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. After the bill, which abrogates Article 370 and splits Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, is tabled in the Lok Sabha, a discussion will be held on the same on the floor of the House. The Congress has issued a whip to its MPs to remain present in the House whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had issued a whip two days back.

With the abrogation of Article 370, the special status for Jammu and Kashmir will be done away with, ensuring complete integration of the region into India. Jammu and Kashmir will not have a separate flag and all Indian citizens will be allowed to buy or sell property in the region.

Here are the live updates: