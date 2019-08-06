close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in Lok Sabha for scrapping Article 370

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill will be tabled by the government in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 - 08:25
Comments |
Pic courtesy: ANI

A day after the Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, the same will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. After the bill, which abrogates Article 370 and splits Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, is tabled in the Lok Sabha, a discussion will be held on the same on the floor of the House. The Congress has issued a whip to its MPs to remain present in the House whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had issued a whip two days back.

With the abrogation of Article 370, the special status for Jammu and Kashmir will be done away with, ensuring complete integration of the region into India. Jammu and Kashmir will not have a separate flag and all Indian citizens will be allowed to buy or sell property in the region.

Here are the live updates:

6 August 2019, 08:25 AM

Parties against Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill: Congress, CPM, Rashtriya Janata Dal, DMK, MDMK, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party. The NCP has decided to abstain.

6 August 2019, 08:24 AM

Parties supporting J&K Reorganisation Bill in Parliament: AIADMK, Biju Janata Dal, Shiv Sena, Bahujan Samaj Party, YSR Congress Party, Aam Aadmi Party

6 August 2019, 07:57 AM

Lauding the decision by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government to scrap Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Shiv Sena has said that any praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would not be enough. According to Saamana, the dream of 'Akhand Bharat' has been fulfilled partially. READ FULL STORY

6 August 2019, 07:33 AM

The decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government to scrap Article 370 has sent shockwaves in the Pakistani establishment. Hours after the announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament, Islamabad summoned Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and conveyed a strong demarche. READ FULL STORY

Must Watch

PT8M43S

Look at the reaction of Pak media on the abrogation of Section 370, 35A from Kashmir