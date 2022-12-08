LIVE Updates | Kutiyana Assembly Election 2022 Result (Vidhan Sabha Chunav): BJP’s Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara to compete against Congress’s Bhimabhai Danabhai Makvana, AAP’s Nathabhai Bhurabhai Odedara

Kutiyana Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE: Kutiyana is one of the key assembly constituencies in Gujarat in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. Kutiyana is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi and is a part of Porbandar district. Kutiyana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency. Bjp’s Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara will be up against Bhimabhai Danabhai Makvana of Congress and Nathabhai Bhurabhai Odedara of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for over 27 years, lost the 2017 elections from Kutiyana assembly seat to former NCP leader Kandhal Jadeja. BJP this time has nominated its municipal corporation chairman Dheliben Odedara to contest the election from the Kutiyana seat.

In the Gujarat Assembly Election held in 2017, 12 candidates were in contention for the Kutiyana assembly seat. Jadeja Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai won the Kutiyana seat in the 2017 elections on NCP ticket. Jadeja won over Bharatiya Janata Party's Odedra Lakhamanbhai Bhimabhai by a huge margin of 23,709 votes. While Jadeja Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai received 59,406 votes, Bharatiya Janata Party's Odedra Lakhamanbhai Bhimabhai got 35,697 votes, followed by Congress candidate Modedra Vejabhai Lilabhai receiving 11,670 votes.

Exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in Gujarat, which is set to see a seventh term in the state. According to the Zee News exit poll results BJP is set to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. On the other hand, Congress may win 45-60 seats, AAP 1-5 seats, and Others may bag 0-4 seats.