Live: Shiv Sena not to mention petition against Governor in SC

The Supreme Court (SC) will on Wednesday hear a petition filed by the Shiv Sena against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to refuse to grant more time to Sena to submit the letters of support from the Congress and the NCP to form the next government in the state.

Terming the Governor's decision as unconstitutional, unreasonable and mala fide. Shiv Sena said on Wednesday that Governor's decision would encourage horse-trading in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena also took a potshot at Governor Koshyari in its mouthpiece Saamana, accusing the Governor of failing to show "independent thinking” while recommending to impose President's rule in the s

Live TV

Here are the latest and live updates of Maharashtra crisis (November 13):

