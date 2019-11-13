Live: Shiv Sena not to mention petition against Governor in SC

13 November 2019, 11:43 AM
Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Manikrao Thackeray meet Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Lilavati Hospital.
13 November 2019, 11:42 AM
Today our leader Jayant Patil will call Balasaheb Thorat (President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee) for further discussions between the parties and discuss the dates from when we can have a joint discussion on how to go ahead: NCP leader Ajit Pawar
13 November 2019, 11:41 AM
As far as discussions on Shiv Sena goes, we'll do that only after discussing with alliance partners as we had a common manifesto. Shiv Sena's manifesto was different, so we'll have an understanding with Congress first&then go ahead with discussions on Shiv Sena: NCP leader Ajit Pawar
13 November 2019, 11:38 AM
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is currently hospitalised, on Wednesday tweeted the word 'agneepath' three times, hinting that the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra is far from getting over. Raut tweeted: "Agneepath, agneepath, agneepath..."(path of fire), without elaborating. 'Agneepath' is a famous poem by well-known poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
13 November 2019, 11:15 AM
BMC removes "Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra CM" banner from outside Matoshree. It is to be noted that Matoshree is the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
13 November 2019, 10:59 AM
Shiv Sena will not mention in the Supreme Court on Wednesday its plea challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of not granting it more time for getting letter of support from NCP and Congress for government formation in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena's lawyer Sunil Fernandes said that the party has preferred not to mention the petition.
13 November 2019, 10:39 AM
The Shiv Sena and NCP likely to share chief ministerial position for 2.5 years each, Congress to hold the post of deputy chief minister for five years. No agreement on post of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker yet: Sources
13 November 2019, 10:28 AM
NCP had given a letter to the Governor seeking an extension of three days as Congress leaders were not here and situation was different in the morning. We wanted more time for the entire procedure (formation of govt): Ajit Pawar
13 November 2019, 10:27 AM
Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP reach agreement over government formation in Maharashtra, sources say
13 November 2019, 10:22 AM
Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders arrive at YB Chavan centre in Mumbai. President's Rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday (November 13).