LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 28-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
- In India, 13 States have a lottery that is legal.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 28-05-2023 Sunday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", "DEAR SEA EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (28 May 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result May 28-05-2023
Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
DEAR STORK SATURDAY 8 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 92L 31452
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – SUSANTA – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 31452
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 20332 26772 33508 45125 50834
60029 77215 82304 87964 97031
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 1244 1609 1735 1789 2856
3908 5986 6159 7671 8776
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0091 1532 2122 2787 3865
6870 7203 7734 9059 9210
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0120 0268 0283 0326 0347 0516 0547 0702 0704 0749
0928 0935 1172 1273 1287 1302 1310 1351 1469 1536
1648 1740 1842 1946 2078 2083 2093 2146 2342 2394
2443 2599 2641 2717 2776 2859 3363 3378 3421 3557
3609 3714 3715 3916 3930 3970 4005 4170 4211 4834
4948 5116 5310 5318 5374 5511 5646 6319 6329 6334
6341 6365 6454 6674 6830 6856 6904 6997 7000 7046
7079 7202 7224 7231 7245 7360 7509 7633 7794 7843
8002 8132 8315 8346 8349 8425 8454 8482 8784 8840
8928 8945 8948 9253 9261 9506 9596 9653 9702 9922
DEAR RIVER SATURDAY 6 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 92B 20172
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – GOUTAM NANDI – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 20172
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 14210 20646 26961 31939 37887
56488 72251 77991 80763 83623
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 2335 3497 5573 5716 5979
8005 8060 8084 8140 9188
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0382 0385 1688 1711 1914
2332 3032 6783 7281 7667
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0003 0044 0068 0071 0135 0204 0372 0398 0440 0588
0698 0840 0908 0915 0984 1064 1291 1292 1328 1357
1450 1710 1785 1795 1933 1982 2003 2022 2116 2202
2292 2314 2619 2798 2836 2939 3016 3166 3172 3302
3414 3434 3445 3659 3661 3869 3893 4036 4223 4311
4383 4535 4587 4639 4662 4815 4983 5086 5288 5313
5435 5472 5604 5654 5719 6085 6133 6158 6487 6648
6715 6953 7046 7113 7184 7299 7383 7439 7700 7949
8136 8318 8326 8372 8434 8629 8630 8735 8887 8901
9047 9121 9370 9384 9448 9533 9581 9668 9726 9968
DEAR NARMADA SATURDAY Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 49E 60559
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 60559
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 15427 16041 23260 36743 45339
57802 77779 78816 81351 97818
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 1372 2150 3023 3147 3900
5261 7580 8218 9246 9622
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0477 1511 3115 3380 3929
7711 7860 9300 9339 9976
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0109 0129 0157 0235 0482 0601 0848 0949 1246 1321
1347 1458 1484 1749 1858 1888 1930 2059 2166 2235
2258 2453 2519 2586 2933 2983 3030 3268 3411 3477
3521 3577 3606 3634 3644 3670 3796 3802 3809 3832
4134 4142 4173 4185 4199 4225 4485 4537 4545 4560
4728 4795 4999 5178 5191 5284 5472 5586 5620 5643
5644 5669 5721 5766 6284 6467 6633 6775 6856 6936
6947 7116 7118 7132 7155 7174 7312 7452 7579 7592
7620 8053 8098 8144 8302 8366 8413 8439 8480 8520
8684 9070 9247 9348 9365 9398 9411 9708 9803 9986
Nagaland Lottery Result 28.05.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result "28.05.2023"
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 28.05.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 28, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website