NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

LIVE Updates | State Lottery Sambad Result Today: Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

Nagaland And Mizoram State Lottery Result Sunday 04-06-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, June 04, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. At the same time, Mizoram State Lottery is conducted four times a day at various times, including the morning draw at 9:55 a.m., the second drawing at 11:55 a.m., the third drawing at 4.00 p.m, and the last evening draw at 8 p.m. Zee News English updates the result on this page. Scroll down to check winners list.

  • The latest Nagaland and Mizoram State Lottery results are shared here on daily basis.
  • Get the Latest Nagaland and Mizoram state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English.
  • In India, 13 States have a lottery that is legal.

LIVE Updates | State Lottery Sambad Result Today: Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
Nagaland And Mizoram Sambad State Lottery Today Result (04-06-2023) Sunday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", "DEAR SEA EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. On the other hand, one of the most well-liked lotteries in this country is the Mizoram State Lottery, which is run by Mizoram. A lot of people enjoy this lottery for a variety of reasons, but particularly for the substantial prize money and high cost of entry. Even the lowest of the poor can purchase a lottery ticket because it costs only Rs. 6 per ticket and offers a first prize of Rs. 25 lakh. Numerous additional lottery tickets are purchased for this price.There are 4 types of lotteries, whose names are: Teesta Mor (9.55 a.m), Love Morning (11.55 a.m), Prospect Day (4.00 p.m) and Hawk Evening (8 p.m). This lottery result has been played for the whole week i.e. from Monday to Sunday four times a day under different names, which you can see in the serial number. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (04 June 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result June 04-06-2023

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Check Mizoram Lottery Result Today (04 June 2023) Live Updates

Mizoram State Lottery Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 4 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 9.55 a.m, 11.55 a.m, 4 p.m and 8 p.m

Mizoram Lottery Result: Prize Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 25 lAKHS
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 500
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Mizoram State Lottery Sunday Result June 04-06-2023

Mizoram TEESTA MOR Lottery 9.55 AM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No 79A 05353

Mizoram LOVE MORNING Lottery 11.55 AM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Mizoram PROSPECT DAY Lottery 4 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Mizoram HAWK EVENING Lottery 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland And Mizoram State Lottery Past Winners

Lottery Result SATURDAY

Lottery Result FRIDAY

Lottery Result THURSDAY

Lottery Result WEDNESDAY

Lottery Result TUESDAY

Lottery Result MONDAY

Lottery Result SUNDAY

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland And Mizoram Sambad Lottery Result 2023

04 June 2023
10:33 AM

Nagaland Lottery Result Today

You can get the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 04.06.2023 on this page. On the official website of Zee News English, players who bought tickets for the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM from a nearby lottery stall can view the results. Results for the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad are posted here at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Check here for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM results of the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad. Results for the upcoming Nagaland State Lottery Sambad will be provided on Zee News English every day.

10:32 AM

Mizoram Lottery Result: How To Check/Download

If you are a Mizoram Lottery buyer then please follow the below steps to check the lottery result

Step 1. Visit the official website @www.mizoramstatelottery.in or Zee News English

step 2. Go to the Today Results/Homepage Section.

step 3. Now click on the button for 9:55 AM and 11:55 AM / 4:00 PM / 8:00 PM evening according to your ticket.

step 4. Click on the image for a while and download it.

10:31 AM

Nagaland Lottery Result 04.06.2023: How To Download

The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com

Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.

Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result "04.06.2023"

Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.

Step 5: Match your lottery number

10:31 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 04.06.2023

3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on June 04, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

