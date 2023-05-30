LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 30-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
- The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis.
- Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English.
- In India, 13 States have a lottery that is legal.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 30-05-2023 Tuesday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", "DEAR WAVE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (30 May 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result May 30-05-2023
Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners
Nagaland Lottery Result MONDAY
Nagaland Lottery Result SUNDAY
Nagaland Lottery Result SATURDAY
Nagaland Lottery Result FRIDAY
Nagaland Lottery Result THURSDAY
Nagaland Lottery Result WEDNESDAY
Nagaland Lottery Result TUESDAY
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023
DEAR FINCH MONDAY 8 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 97D 32320
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – CHANBAMA SINGH ROY – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 32320
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 34903 37715 46569 52593 71427
80808 85101 87768 95955 98384
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0135 0772 2149 2433 3419
3569 5571 7268 7359 9796
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0318 1579 2365 3767 6311
7235 7688 7997 8449 9096
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0016 0084 0275 0491 0573 0637 0688 0707 0882 1032
1187 1237 1429 1608 1719 1721 1866 1927 1958 2091
2261 2475 2505 2529 2612 2646 2668 2781 2815 2927
2972 2977 2980 2994 3038 3039 3206 3238 3363 3764
3769 3997 4050 4053 4273 4478 4867 4940 4952 4954
5090 5145 5167 5175 5643 5654 5781 5912 5997 6028
6084 6111 6122 6172 6513 6531 6714 6824 6915 6982
7029 7115 7180 7234 7301 7407 7501 7532 7608 7698
7720 7740 7761 7770 7772 7996 8224 8241 8409 8472
8639 8725 8939 9245 9308 9312 9328 9394 9563 9716
DEAR DESERT MONDAY 6 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 89K 49239
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – PANCHU MONDAL – WB
Consolation Prize ` 1000/-
Ticket No: 49239
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 22614 22945 25289 34153 48405
64631 79248 90934 92711 94500
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0386 1298 4042 5624 5870
6568 7970 8032 8827 9877
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0555 1254 3166 3458 5218
6239 6945 7136 8799 9054
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0107 0288 0293 0400 0436 0508 0517 0624 0792 0845
0939 1072 1129 1215 1282 1385 1389 1660 1684 1795
2025 2085 2102 2141 2265 2444 2482 2487 2505 2567
2703 2966 3016 3027 3085 3335 3387 3566 3697 3800
3985 4094 4103 4179 4283 4379 4506 4529 4703 4728
4741 4917 4965 4983 4985 5050 5105 5125 5137 5141
5148 5152 5182 5215 5270 5329 5490 5542 5592 5616
5977 6101 6153 6325 6673 6689 6696 6900 6971 7242
7604 7722 7762 8216 8372 8381 8389 8420 8460 8506
8660 8702 8829 9003 9099 9171 9363 9913 9966 9974
DEAR DWARKA MONDAY 1 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 96G 65030
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – ALI HOSSAIN SK. – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 65030
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 18900 42048 43096 45910 62398
63097 63902 66108 78612 90040
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 1156 2739 4136 4767 6132
7014 7024 7492 8110 9679
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0819 2861 3183 3598 3882
5129 5647 6006 7633 9970
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0065 0111 0156 0174 0190 0193 0323 0456 0554 0739
0938 0943 1063 1070 1288 1395 1462 1620 1891 1926
1960 2092 2123 2252 2333 2364 2535 2676 2744 2810
2816 2959 2994 3132 3242 3282 3369 3482 3529 3548
3613 3636 3677 4035 4056 4092 4162 4164 4180 4260
4285 4411 4420 4516 4525 4556 4586 4597 4627 4701
4761 4907 5042 5257 5546 5804 6046 6224 6297 6379
6431 6499 6638 6933 6957 7018 7100 7242 7315 7336
7423 7540 7683 7955 8085 8241 8385 8443 8505 8559
8657 8664 8671 8748 8866 9043 9429 9456 9829 9840
Nagaland Lottery Result 30.05.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result "30.05.2023"
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Winners
1st Prize 1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 93K 35894
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 35894
2nd Prize 9000/-
Ticket No: 02951 09032 12075 24053 33549
34965 35310 69514 94584 98798
3rd Prize 450/-
Ticket No: 0042 1710 1744 1896 3075
7407 8415 9067 9965 9990
4th Prize 250/-
Ticket No: 1310 2865 3323 4308 5021
5658 5773 6231 6641 9778
5th Prize 120/-
Ticket No: 0051 0112 0137 0147 0193 0274 0290 0446 0498 0504
0537 0573 0856 0924 0999 1004 1089 1131 1311 1369
1412 1448 1559 1587 1730 1755 1787 2000 2215 2349
2383 2432 2495 2551 2641 2667 2757 2816 2870 2998
3018 3031 3119 3144 3251 3343 3469 3538 3595 3710
3957 4117 4227 4326 4329 4847 5025 5399 5565 5673
5726 6044 6053 6059 6118 6278 6303 6345 6371 6565
6676 6795 7015 7017 7054 7103 7109 7122 7132 7230
7254 7310 7313 7328 7953 8202 8253 8318 8330 8512
8569 8783 8815 9118 9216 9542 9543 9603 9610 9637
DEAR SEA SUNDAY 6 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 85C 72087
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize ` 1000/-
Ticket No: 72087
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 01451 08801 09633 23508 27396
52457 64083 70555 88840 95692
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0274 0319 0766 0910 2865
3594 6139 7005 7208 7912
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 1550 3520 4575 5726 6118
6938 7625 8236 8380 9952
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0086 0190 0201 0228 0398 0444 0491 0510 0701 0707
0804 0835 0870 1119 1342 1574 1604 1713 1906 1962
2043 2044 2176 2236 2279 2510 2532 2646 3070 3105
3107 3181 3188 3378 3481 3487 3536 3585 3676 3683
3740 3804 3902 4050 4085 4104 4231 4323 4376 4402
4460 4551 4620 4648 4664 4975 5017 5023 5446 5522
5619 5731 5871 6036 6070 6104 6163 6265 6412 6471
6622 6788 6798 6802 6837 7114 7217 7233 7241 7321
7390 7411 7560 7593 7677 7806 7962 8153 8242 8367
8626 8645 8648 8759 8782 9247 9514 9516 9755 9991
DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 61C 43084
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – ROHIT LOTTERY AGENCY – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 43084
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 02378 08506 22843 32099 78500
82935 83855 86805 96218 98026
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0131 2473 3820 4480 5364
5715 7145 8386 8406 8913
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0733 1138 1291 3699 4892
5937 6329 6351 6657 9641
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0007 0077 0080 0133 0287 0301 0607 0626 0913 0959
1045 1288 1396 1439 1452 1505 1530 1641 1707 1746
1830 2102 2228 2394 2416 2455 2523 2628 2629 2634
2702 2703 3005 3088 3128 3132 3164 3508 3516 3637
3694 3984 4224 4264 4274 4290 4320 4392 4449 4810
4827 4899 4900 4917 5273 5388 5539 5581 5622 5702
6079 6336 6394 6411 6425 6441 6467 6500 6590 6639
6682 6826 6856 6928 7092 7192 7449 7673 7739 7826
7870 7913 8078 8174 8284 8286 8370 8385 8427 8630
9372 9373 9415 9444 9632 9650 9673 9777 9807 9849
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 30.05.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 30, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website