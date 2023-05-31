LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR INDUS WEDNESDAY 1 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 31-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
- In India, 13 States have a lottery that is legal.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 31-05-2023 Wednesday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", "DEAR HILL EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (31 May 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result May 31-05-2023
Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
DEAR GOOSE TUESDAY 8 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 93A 47628
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 47628
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 05968 16525 17457 23165 25869
37329 37784 63688 86929 87398
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0644 0975 1151 2108 4083
5770 6017 9569 9680 9766
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 2001 2180 3282 3620 4556
7023 7788 7959 8633 9264
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0243 0435 0494 0496 0520 0706 0942 0951 0953 0981
1025 1158 1390 1498 1518 1620 1635 1694 1815 1871
1901 2149 2838 2943 2946 3083 3183 3299 3488 3680
3850 3871 3896 3990 4036 4070 4191 4276 4330 4488
4546 4571 4655 4769 4894 5236 5330 5395 5500 5614
5686 6102 6133 6179 6269 6328 6350 6381 6421 6428
6460 6522 6541 6589 6629 6648 6681 6733 6737 6793
6831 6962 6964 6995 7075 7135 7178 7204 7267 7275
7290 7549 7752 7841 7950 7993 8079 8231 8785 9076
9103 9193 9234 9368 9371 9549 9551 9631 9918 9967
DEAR WAVE TUESDAY 6 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 85C 55704
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – OM SAIRAM – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 55704
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 03888 22972 25378 26412 33261
47446 54849 62490 75139 77725
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0688 1318 1509 2487 3141
4096 6215 6313 7110 8490
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 1078 1616 2434 5802 6056
6085 8031 8502 8930 9421
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0139 0192 0314 0434 0556 0647 0782 0803 0893 1066
1121 1203 1546 1717 1802 1883 2016 2206 2285 2328
2329 2602 2705 2936 2947 2973 3024 3222 3381 3719
3750 3782 3994 4060 4073 4124 4155 4288 4295 4328
4485 4572 4897 5035 5149 5249 5255 5336 5406 5625
5631 5683 5688 5692 5700 5906 6028 6145 6224 6225
6360 6379 6528 6557 6579 6583 6603 6642 6790 6813
7006 7010 7066 7227 7299 7336 7384 7450 7714 7735
7840 7922 8054 8295 8336 8624 8851 8959 9015 9249
9274 9298 9341 9351 9397 9408 9536 9547 9764 9770
DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 80K 10877
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 10877
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 03648 06905 29375 42092 47586
51309 88923 90154 95931 99079
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0063 1389 3332 4805 5509
5921 8217 8636 9067 9363
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0213 0332 0401 0715 2113
2187 4996 5127 6073 9833
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0000 0380 0402 0514 0758 0878 1001 1083 1172 1173
1253 1293 1373 1382 1526 1606 2101 2106 2152 2217
2263 2345 2376 2480 2717 2826 2847 2933 3149 3248
3278 3290 3313 3339 3450 3465 3510 3585 3771 3777
3794 3958 3987 4917 4964 5170 5356 5392 5420 5502
5777 5999 6020 6150 6179 6254 6288 6435 6457 6965
7026 7047 7052 7058 7103 7186 7350 7402 7609 7642
7763 7933 7938 7943 7977 7991 8105 8114 8118 8125
8219 8222 8402 8532 8650 8684 8902 8961 8980 8997
9012 9044 9085 9138 9166 9214 9608 9714 9817 9830
Nagaland Lottery Result 31.05.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result "31.05.2023"
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
DEAR FINCH MONDAY 8 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 97D 32320
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – CHANBAMA SINGH ROY – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 32320
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 34903 37715 46569 52593 71427
80808 85101 87768 95955 98384
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0135 0772 2149 2433 3419
3569 5571 7268 7359 9796
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0318 1579 2365 3767 6311
7235 7688 7997 8449 9096
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0016 0084 0275 0491 0573 0637 0688 0707 0882 1032
1187 1237 1429 1608 1719 1721 1866 1927 1958 2091
2261 2475 2505 2529 2612 2646 2668 2781 2815 2927
2972 2977 2980 2994 3038 3039 3206 3238 3363 3764
3769 3997 4050 4053 4273 4478 4867 4940 4952 4954
5090 5145 5167 5175 5643 5654 5781 5912 5997 6028
6084 6111 6122 6172 6513 6531 6714 6824 6915 6982
7029 7115 7180 7234 7301 7407 7501 7532 7608 7698
7720 7740 7761 7770 7772 7996 8224 8241 8409 8472
8639 8725 8939 9245 9308 9312 9328 9394 9563 9716
DEAR DESERT MONDAY 6 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 89K 49239
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – PANCHU MONDAL – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 49239
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 22614 22945 25289 34153 48405
64631 79248 90934 92711 94500
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0386 1298 4042 5624 5870
6568 7970 8032 8827 9877
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0555 1254 3166 3458 5218
6239 6945 7136 8799 9054
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0107 0288 0293 0400 0436 0508 0517 0624 0792 0845
0939 1072 1129 1215 1282 1385 1389 1660 1684 1795
2025 2085 2102 2141 2265 2444 2482 2487 2505 2567
2703 2966 3016 3027 3085 3335 3387 3566 3697 3800
3985 4094 4103 4179 4283 4379 4506 4529 4703 4728
4741 4917 4965 4983 4985 5050 5105 5125 5137 5141
5148 5152 5182 5215 5270 5329 5490 5542 5592 5616
5977 6101 6153 6325 6673 6689 6696 6900 6971 7242
7604 7722 7762 8216 8372 8381 8389 8420 8460 8506
8660 8702 8829 9003 9099 9171 9363 9913 9966 9974
DEAR DWARKA MONDAY 1 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 96G 65030
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – ALI HOSSAIN SK. – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 65030
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 18900 42048 43096 45910 62398
63097 63902 66108 78612 90040
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 1156 2739 4136 4767 6132
7014 7024 7492 8110 9679
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0819 2861 3183 3598 3882
5129 5647 6006 7633 9970
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0065 0111 0156 0174 0190 0193 0323 0456 0554 0739
0938 0943 1063 1070 1288 1395 1462 1620 1891 1926
1960 2092 2123 2252 2333 2364 2535 2676 2744 2810
2816 2959 2994 3132 3242 3282 3369 3482 3529 3548
3613 3636 3677 4035 4056 4092 4162 4164 4180 4260
4285 4411 4420 4516 4525 4556 4586 4597 4627 4701
4761 4907 5042 5257 5546 5804 6046 6224 6297 6379
6431 6499 6638 6933 6957 7018 7100 7242 7315 7336
7423 7540 7683 7955 8085 8241 8385 8443 8505 8559
8657 8664 8671 8748 8866 9043 9429 9456 9829 9840
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 31.05.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 31, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.