LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR MAHANADI THURSDAY 1 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 01-06-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, June 01, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
- In India, 13 States have a lottery that is legal.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 01-06-2023 Thursday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (01 June 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result June 01-06-2023
Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners
Nagaland Lottery Result WEDNESDAY
Nagaland Lottery Result TUESDAY
Nagaland Lottery Result MONDAY
Nagaland Lottery Result SUNDAY
Nagaland Lottery Result SATURDAY
Nagaland Lottery Result FRIDAY
Nagaland Lottery Result THURSDAY
Nagaland Lottery Result Today
You can get the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 01.06.2023 on this page. On the official website of Zee News English, players who bought tickets for the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM from a nearby lottery stall can view the results. Results for the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad are posted here at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Check here for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM results of the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad. Results for the upcoming Nagaland State Lottery Sambad will be provided on Zee News English every day.
DEAR PELICAN WEDNESDAY 8 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 88A 57689
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – LAXMI LOTTERY – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 57689
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 13767 14171 16738 22704 27137
31418 55916 72675 81472 95217
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0495 1963 2351 3519 3535
4513 6018 6577 9234 9683
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 1612 1702 2443 4182 4290
4332 5282 6492 7211 8606
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0100 0105 0231 0328 0529 0628 0740 0935 1032 1083
1098 1199 1208 1236 1299 1332 1374 1379 1605 1693
1727 1867 1887 2118 2402 2550 2556 2740 2806 2958
3014 3051 3149 3152 3199 3286 3733 3876 3991 4065
4103 4160 4215 4303 4495 4569 4643 4658 4677 4708
4761 4968 4970 5060 5068 5206 5237 5528 5721 5840
5972 6063 6076 6313 6415 6533 6600 6711 6826 6957
7254 7393 7410 7639 7643 7717 7722 7753 7894 7956
7977 8036 8242 8325 8381 8535 8597 8680 8722 8947
8995 9050 9227 9257 9608 9618 9824 9866 9871 9901
DEAR HILL WEDNESDAY 6 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 90K 33213
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – JAYANTA MANDAL – WB
Consolation Prize ` 1000/-
Ticket No: 33213
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 36612 40281 49156 49558 52948
54452 56487 69650 84144 84906
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0228 0482 1991 4626 7005
7741 9247 9440 9469 9906
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0596 1652 2351 3798 5991
6194 7203 7233 8055 8913
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0170 0203 0235 0343 0525 0566 0757 0911 0940 1031
1075 1130 1133 1147 1148 1172 1205 1363 1428 1443
1909 2066 2233 2269 2328 2570 2871 3031 3062 3073
3105 3144 3399 3477 3524 3585 3728 3731 4077 4110
4166 4667 4834 4927 5075 5077 5090 5099 5118 5170
5207 5637 5690 5691 5723 5763 5828 6068 6092 6117
6124 6167 6324 6378 6490 6508 6643 6689 6896 6958
7077 7089 7100 7192 7355 7398 7581 7737 7808 7919
7925 7980 8196 8219 8426 8525 8565 8585 8601 8701
8903 8968 9032 9120 9153 9497 9638 9676 9714 9981
DEAR INDUS WEDNESDAY 1 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 47H 46265
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – SREE LAXMI AGENCY – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 46265
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 03128 04498 06295 28560 30099
49990 63176 79068 81991 83393
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 1738 2964 3002 3090 4802
5411 5487 8256 8528 9462
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0601 2891 5895 6303 8098
9274 9285 9436 9625 9785
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0038 0148 0233 0282 0389 0405 0491 0543 0566 0641
0724 0748 0818 0819 0995 1013 1071 1103 1350 1414
1454 1465 1533 1647 1677 1879 1966 2110 2119 2163
2171 2256 2266 2309 2325 2456 2580 2629 2686 2804
2931 3105 3231 3361 3593 3670 3788 3885 3980 4093
4118 4170 4216 4278 4464 4503 4626 4669 4928 5112
5276 5362 5654 5876 5914 5938 5985 6108 6128 6165
6231 6268 6284 6545 6731 6817 6893 6980 7071 7128
7190 7309 7421 7980 8176 8247 8344 8372 8584 8627
8833 9050 9275 9395 9419 9595 9653 9866 9896 9897
Nagaland Lottery Result 01.06.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result "01.06.2023"
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
DEAR GOOSE TUESDAY 8 PM Winners
1st Prize 1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 93A 47628
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 47628
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 05968 16525 17457 23165 25869
37329 37784 63688 86929 87398
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0644 0975 1151 2108 4083
5770 6017 9569 9680 9766
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 2001 2180 3282 3620 4556
7023 7788 7959 8633 9264
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0243 0435 0494 0496 0520 0706 0942 0951 0953 0981
1025 1158 1390 1498 1518 1620 1635 1694 1815 1871
1901 2149 2838 2943 2946 3083 3183 3299 3488 3680
3850 3871 3896 3990 4036 4070 4191 4276 4330 4488
4546 4571 4655 4769 4894 5236 5330 5395 5500 5614
5686 6102 6133 6179 6269 6328 6350 6381 6421 6428
6460 6522 6541 6589 6629 6648 6681 6733 6737 6793
6831 6962 6964 6995 7075 7135 7178 7204 7267 7275
7290 7549 7752 7841 7950 7993 8079 8231 8785 9076
9103 9193 9234 9368 9371 9549 9551 9631 9918 9967
DEAR WAVE TUESDAY 6 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 85C 55704
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – OM SAIRAM – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 55704
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 03888 22972 25378 26412 33261
47446 54849 62490 75139 77725
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0688 1318 1509 2487 3141
4096 6215 6313 7110 8490
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 1078 1616 2434 5802 6056
6085 8031 8502 8930 9421
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0139 0192 0314 0434 0556 0647 0782 0803 0893 1066
1121 1203 1546 1717 1802 1883 2016 2206 2285 2328
2329 2602 2705 2936 2947 2973 3024 3222 3381 3719
3750 3782 3994 4060 4073 4124 4155 4288 4295 4328
4485 4572 4897 5035 5149 5249 5255 5336 5406 5625
5631 5683 5688 5692 5700 5906 6028 6145 6224 6225
6360 6379 6528 6557 6579 6583 6603 6642 6790 6813
7006 7010 7066 7227 7299 7336 7384 7450 7714 7735
7840 7922 8054 8295 8336 8624 8851 8959 9015 9249
9274 9298 9341 9351 9397 9408 9536 9547 9764 9770
DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 80K 10877
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 10877
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 03648 06905 29375 42092 47586
51309 88923 90154 95931 99079
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0063 1389 3332 4805 5509
5921 8217 8636 9067 9363
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0213 0332 0401 0715 2113
2187 4996 5127 6073 9833
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0000 0380 0402 0514 0758 0878 1001 1083 1172 1173
1253 1293 1373 1382 1526 1606 2101 2106 2152 2217
2263 2345 2376 2480 2717 2826 2847 2933 3149 3248
3278 3290 3313 3339 3450 3465 3510 3585 3771 3777
3794 3958 3987 4917 4964 5170 5356 5392 5420 5502
5777 5999 6020 6150 6179 6254 6288 6435 6457 6965
7026 7047 7052 7058 7103 7186 7350 7402 7609 7642
7763 7933 7938 7943 7977 7991 8105 8114 8118 8125
8219 8222 8402 8532 8650 8684 8902 8961 8980 8997
9012 9044 9085 9138 9166 9214 9608 9714 9817 9830
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 01.06.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on June 01, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.