LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR DWARKA MONDAY 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - First Prize Ticket No. 96G 65030
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 29-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM, DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, May 29, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
- In India, 13 States have a lottery that is legal.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 29-05-2023 Monday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (29 May 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result May 29-05-2023
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Winners
1st Prize 1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 93K 35894
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 35894
2nd Prize 9000/-
Ticket No: 02951 09032 12075 24053 33549
34965 35310 69514 94584 98798
3rd Prize 450/-
Ticket No: 0042 1710 1744 1896 3075
7407 8415 9067 9965 9990
4th Prize 250/-
Ticket No: 1310 2865 3323 4308 5021
5658 5773 6231 6641 9778
5th Prize 120/-
Ticket No: 0051 0112 0137 0147 0193 0274 0290 0446 0498 0504
0537 0573 0856 0924 0999 1004 1089 1131 1311 1369
1412 1448 1559 1587 1730 1755 1787 2000 2215 2349
2383 2432 2495 2551 2641 2667 2757 2816 2870 2998
3018 3031 3119 3144 3251 3343 3469 3538 3595 3710
3957 4117 4227 4326 4329 4847 5025 5399 5565 5673
5726 6044 6053 6059 6118 6278 6303 6345 6371 6565
6676 6795 7015 7017 7054 7103 7109 7122 7132 7230
7254 7310 7313 7328 7953 8202 8253 8318 8330 8512
8569 8783 8815 9118 9216 9542 9543 9603 9610 9637
DEAR SEA SUNDAY 6 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 85C 72087
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize ` 1000/-
Ticket No: 72087
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 01451 08801 09633 23508 27396
52457 64083 70555 88840 95692
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0274 0319 0766 0910 2865
3594 6139 7005 7208 7912
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 1550 3520 4575 5726 6118
6938 7625 8236 8380 9952
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0086 0190 0201 0228 0398 0444 0491 0510 0701 0707
0804 0835 0870 1119 1342 1574 1604 1713 1906 1962
2043 2044 2176 2236 2279 2510 2532 2646 3070 3105
3107 3181 3188 3378 3481 3487 3536 3585 3676 3683
3740 3804 3902 4050 4085 4104 4231 4323 4376 4402
4460 4551 4620 4648 4664 4975 5017 5023 5446 5522
5619 5731 5871 6036 6070 6104 6163 6265 6412 6471
6622 6788 6798 6802 6837 7114 7217 7233 7241 7321
7390 7411 7560 7593 7677 7806 7962 8153 8242 8367
8626 8645 8648 8759 8782 9247 9514 9516 9755 9991
DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 61C 43084
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – ROHIT LOTTERY AGENCY – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 43084
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 02378 08506 22843 32099 78500
82935 83855 86805 96218 98026
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0131 2473 3820 4480 5364
5715 7145 8386 8406 8913
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0733 1138 1291 3699 4892
5937 6329 6351 6657 9641
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0007 0077 0080 0133 0287 0301 0607 0626 0913 0959
1045 1288 1396 1439 1452 1505 1530 1641 1707 1746
1830 2102 2228 2394 2416 2455 2523 2628 2629 2634
2702 2703 3005 3088 3128 3132 3164 3508 3516 3637
3694 3984 4224 4264 4274 4290 4320 4392 4449 4810
4827 4899 4900 4917 5273 5388 5539 5581 5622 5702
6079 6336 6394 6411 6425 6441 6467 6500 6590 6639
6682 6826 6856 6928 7092 7192 7449 7673 7739 7826
7870 7913 8078 8174 8284 8286 8370 8385 8427 8630
9372 9373 9415 9444 9632 9650 9673 9777 9807 9849
Nagaland Lottery Result 29.05.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result "29.05.2023"
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 29.05.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 29, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website