LIVE UPDATES | UP Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th timetable to be OUT SOON at upmsp.edu.in- Check latest updates here

UP Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 anytime soon now. The UP Board date sheet will reportedly be released on December 7; the official date has not yet been determined. The official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in, will provide information on the UPMSP test date of 2023. In March 2023, the UP Board will administer the UP Board exams for classes 10 and 12. The UP Board timetable for Classes 10 and 12 in 2023 is available for students to download in pdf format from the board's official website. In order to study for the exams, they can also download UP board class 10 practice papers and UP board class 12 model papers.

The UPMSP timetable for Class 10th in 2023 will be made public by the UP Board. There will be two shifts for the UPMSP high school exams in 2023. On the official website, a schedule for the UP Board in 2022 will be posted. This time around 59 lakh students have applied for the UP Board Exam 2023. In these, a total of 31,28,318 students of high school and 27,50,130 students of intermediate schools are included. UP Board Secretary Divya Kant Shukla issued a release and informed that UP Board has revised the form for high school and intermediate examinations for the year 2023.