LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Haryana, Delhi Today

Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: The Bhartiya Janta Party-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA-bloc are preparing for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. On May 20, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election is expected to be held in six states and two union territories. In phase 5, 695 contenders compete for 93 seats. On June 4, the results of all 543 constituencies will be announced.

The fifth phase of voting will take place in Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (7), and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (2) and Ladakh (1).

The slugfest over the Congress manifesto and the BJP's 'Hindu-Muslim' jibe continues for another round. Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended himself against accusations of inciting a religious divide, saying that the day he says 'Hindu-Muslim', he will be unfit for public life.

Here are major political events in the run-up to the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Haryana and Delhi on May 18.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Uttar Pradesh on May 18

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi on May 18.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign for the party candidates in Raebareli and Amethi on May 18.