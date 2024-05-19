Advertisement
2024 LOK SABHA ELECTIONS

LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Campaign In Jharkhand, Bengal And Odisha Today

Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on Sunday at 12 PM and dared the "prime minister to send anyone he wants to jail".
 

Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: Campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday. In the fifth phase scheduled for May 20, 49 seats across eight states and Union Territories will go to the polls to determine the fates of 695 candidates. The states participating in this phase include Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7).

Following the conclusion of the fourth phase, voting will be completed in 428 seats. After the fifth phase, only two more rounds of voting will be left which will take place on May 25 and June 1. The results will be out on June 4.

Here are major political events in the run-up to the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024:

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Jharkhand, Bengal, and Odisha on May 19.
  • Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leaders will launch a Jail Bharo programme outside BJP Headquarters today at 12PM. 
  • Union home minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
  • Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will address public meetings and seek support for INDIA bloc candidates contesting from Allahabad, Phulpur and Pratapgarh parliamentary seats on May 19.

