Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates | INDIA-Bloc Releases Rahul-Akhilesh Campaign Song At Joint Press Conference Of Congress, SP
As voting gears up to kick off on April 19, political parties are ramping up their campaigns with lively rallies. Today marks the last day for electoral campaigns for the first phase. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc are employing various strategies to attract voters.
In the last two general elections, the BJP secured significant victories with 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019. Now, they're eyeing even bigger goals, aiming to independently win 370 seats and possibly exceed 400 with coalition partners. PM Modi is pushing for a third consecutive triumph. On the other hand, the Congress has forged the INDIA coalition to bolster its chances of gaining power and thwarting the BJP's bid for a third term. Despite these efforts, the Congress party could only muster 44 and 52 seats in the 2014 and 2019 elections, respectively.
The Lok Sabha polls will unfold in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and continuing April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. Vote counting for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 4.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Chunav 2024: Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav Hold Joint Press Conference In Ghaziabad
Akhilesh Yadav expressed his satisfaction with the press conference being held jointly that day. He remarked that BJP was experiencing defeat in Uttar Pradesh from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur. He stated that all assertions made by the BJP had been proven false, including the failure to double farmers' incomes, the absence of job opportunities for youth, and the incomplete delivery of development promises. He noted that the electoral bond had revealed their shortcomings and criticized BJP for becoming a hub of corruption. He concluded by highlighting that looting and deceit had become synonymous with BJP.
