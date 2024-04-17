Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates | INDIA-Bloc Releases Rahul-Akhilesh Campaign Song At Joint Press Conference Of Congress, SP

2024 Lok Sabha Election Updates: As voting gears up to kick off on April 19, political parties are ramping up their campaigns with lively rallies. Today marks the last day for electoral campaigns for the first phase. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc are employing various strategies to attract voters.

In the last two general elections, the BJP secured significant victories with 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019. Now, they're eyeing even bigger goals, aiming to independently win 370 seats and possibly exceed 400 with coalition partners. PM Modi is pushing for a third consecutive triumph. On the other hand, the Congress has forged the INDIA coalition to bolster its chances of gaining power and thwarting the BJP's bid for a third term. Despite these efforts, the Congress party could only muster 44 and 52 seats in the 2014 and 2019 elections, respectively.

The Lok Sabha polls will unfold in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and continuing April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. Vote counting for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 4.