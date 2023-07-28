mumbai rains imd issues red alert in maharashtra schools junior colleges shut heavy rainfall raigad thane dadar worli ghatkopar parel borivali marine drive traffic floods landslide weather update today

Mumbai Rainfall Live Update: The state of Maharashtra is witnessing heavy rainfall for couple of days now and no respite is expected anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further heavy rainfall in the region for next 2-3 days.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai

The Met Department has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mumbai city and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours and has issued an orange alert for the district. Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara and Gondia districts of the state of Maharashtra are also on orange alert and are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning during the next 24 hours



cre Trending Stories