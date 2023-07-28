trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641535
NewsIndia
MUMBAI RAIN

mumbai rains imd issues red alert in maharashtra schools junior colleges shut heavy rainfall raigad thane dadar worli ghatkopar parel borivali marine drive traffic floods landslide weather update today

Mumbai Rain Live Updates: IMD has issued orange alert for Mumbai and the city in Maharashtra is expected to witness very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, scroll down to check latest updates.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:52 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Mumbai Rainfall Live Update: The state of Maharashtra is witnessing heavy rainfall for couple of days now and no respite is expected anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further heavy rainfall in the region for next 2-3 days.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai

The Met Department has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mumbai city and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours and has issued an orange alert for the district. Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Bhandara and Gondia districts of the state of Maharashtra are also on orange alert and are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning during the next 24 hours

cre Trending Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona