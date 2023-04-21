topStoriesenglish2597407
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

Live | Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 2023 (Today) 21-04-2023: Dear Meghna Morning 1 PM Result Shortly- Check Full Winners List

Nagaland State Lottery Monday 21-04-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Meghna Morning, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, April 21, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. Scroll down to check winners list.

Apr 21, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 21-4-2023: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “Dear Meghna Friday”, Dear Mountain Friday Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM, “Dear Seagull Evening Friday” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Meghna Morning 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland Dear Mountain 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland Dear Seagull 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

21 April 2023
12:06 PM

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Live Updates: Steps to Download Lottery Sambad Today Result 21.4.2023

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Ostrich Evening and Draw Date: 21.4.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

