Live | Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Tuesday: Dear Godavari 1 PM Result To Be Announced Shortly- Check Full Winners List Here
Nagaland State Lottery Tuesday 06-06-2023 Live: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM, DEAR WAVE 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, June 06, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 06-06-2023 Tuesday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY", "DEAR WAVE TUESDAY" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR GOOSE TUESDAY" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today June 6. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (02 May 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result June 06-06-2023
Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR WAVE 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR GOOSE Evening 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Live June 06: Dear Godavari 1 PM Result
Nagaland Sambad State lottery for Dear Indus will be released in less than 30 minutes now.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live June 06: Here Is How To Claim Prize Money
Anyone may obtain the claim form from their official website. The rules of the Nagaland lottery must be followed by the players. If you won more over Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Winners can submit their claims to the following location together with the required documentation.
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.