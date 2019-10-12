Modi-Jinping informal summit, day 2: PM Modi, Chinese President head for informal talk

After bonding over a tour of temples at Mahabalipuram, followed by cultural events and a dinner that went beyond the scheduled time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are all set to meet again on Saturday in the seaside town of Mahabalipuram near Chennai.

The two leaders will hold their comprehensive one-on-one talks which will be followed by delegation-level talks. Modi and Xi will meet at the Tanjo Hall in Taj Fisherman's Cove for the second round of their informal talks. Both sides will then issue separate statements of the outcomes of the two-day informal summit.

Here are the Live updates: