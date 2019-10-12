Modi-Jinping informal summit, day 2: PM Modi, Chinese President head for informal talk

12 October 2019, 10:20 AM
PM Narendra Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam, Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam
12 October 2019, 10:19 AM
Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi arrived at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa in Mamallapuram. The two leaders will engage in a one-on-one meeting, which is slated to last for 50 minutes. Following this, high-level delegation talks will take place between India and China.
12 October 2019, 10:19 AM
Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy left for Kovalam from the ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Guindy. The convoy crossed along Old Mahabalipuram Road before heading on to East Coast Road (ECR).
12 October 2019, 10:19 AM
PM Narendra Modi took a 30-minute plogging drive on a beach at Mahabalipuram on Saturday morning ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Fisherman's Cove after 10 am.
Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes.
Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff.
Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!
Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!

Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy.
