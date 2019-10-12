Modi-Jinping informal summit, day 2: PM Modi, Chinese President head for informal talk

close

After bonding over a tour of temples at Mahabalipuram, followed by cultural events and a dinner that went beyond the scheduled time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are all set to meet again on Saturday in the seaside town of Mahabalipuram near Chennai. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 10:25
The two leaders will hold their comprehensive one-on-one talks which will be followed by delegation-level talks. Modi and Xi will meet at the Tanjo Hall in Taj Fisherman's Cove for the second round of their informal talks. Both sides will then issue separate statements of the outcomes of the two-day informal summit.

Here are the Live updates:

12 October 2019, 10:20 AM

PM Narendra Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam, Tamil Nadu. 

12 October 2019, 10:19 AM

Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi arrived at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa in Mamallapuram. The two leaders will engage in a one-on-one meeting, which is slated to last for 50 minutes. Following this, high-level delegation talks will take place between India and China.  

12 October 2019, 10:19 AM

Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy left for Kovalam from the ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Guindy. The convoy crossed along Old Mahabalipuram Road before heading on to East Coast Road (ECR).

12 October 2019, 10:19 AM

PM Narendra Modi took a 30-minute plogging drive on a beach at Mahabalipuram on Saturday morning ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Fisherman's Cove after 10 am. 

