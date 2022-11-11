NEET UG 2022 Live Updates: BIG UPDATE! on Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in- Check latest updates here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to publish the NEET 2022 counselling round two result PDF on the official website, scroll down for more details.
NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will publish the provisional result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET counselling 2022 today, November 11. The second phase of NEET counselling 2022 seat allocation results will be published in PDF format at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will have a chance to file complaints with MCC over the provisional round two results, if any. Taking into consideration the candidate's complaints, the final seat allocation PDF for round two will be made public. The MCC will post the final seat allocation PDF for NEET counselling round two of 2022 on the website following the objection procedure. The final outcome declared by the authorities is definitive and cannot be changed.
Candidates who receive seats in round two must appear at the designated colleges within the specified dates to claim their seats. Such students must provide their genuine certificates to the college along with the required money. The mop-up round for NEET counselling 2022 will begin on November 23 for the vacant seats.
NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How to check
Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MCC NEET UG Counselling: Registration started on November 2
MCC NEET UG Counselling registration for Round 2 started on November 2, 2022. The last date to register for the counselling round was till November 7, 2022. The processing of seat allotment was done from November 9 to November 10, 2022.
NEET UG 2022 Allotment List: Reporting at colleges
Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from November 12 to November 18, 2022.
NEET UG 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result today
NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result will be released today, November 11, 2022. The time of release has not been shared by MCC yet.
