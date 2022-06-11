11 June 2022, 12:51 PM
Aftermath of violence in West Bengal's Howrah
Sec 144 CrPC imposed in & around the stretches of National Highways & Railway Stations under the jurisdiction of Uluberia-Sub Division, Howrah extended till 15th June. (ANI)
Violent protests broke out here yesterday over the controversial remark of suspended BJP spox Nupur Sharma pic.twitter.com/JkwoidjyL2
11 June 2022, 12:46 PM
Protestors allegedly vandalise police station, BJP party office
Amid the Nupur Sharma remark row, the Domjur police station in West Bengal was vadalised by miscreants and police kiosk was allegedly set on fire on Friday (June 10). The BJP party office in Panchla, West Bengal, was also reportedly set on fire.
11 June 2022, 12:45 PM
Fresh clash b/w Police & a group of protesters breaks out at Panchla Bazaar in Howrah. Police use tear gas shells to disperse them as protesters pelt stones. (ANI)
#WATCH | West Bengal: Fresh clash b/w Police & a group of protesters breaks out at Panchla Bazaar in Howrah. Police use tear gas shells to disperse them as protesters pelt stones
