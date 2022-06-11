हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nupur Sharma Comment on Prophet Row Live: Bengal violence continues, police use tear gas shells

Nupur Sharma Remark Live: After violence erupted in West Bengal's Howrah district on June 10, fresh clashes between police and stone-pelting protestors broke out on Saturday morning.

Last Updated: Saturday, June 11, 2022 - 12:57
Comments |
Pic Credit: File Photo, ANI

Nupur Sharma Remark Live: Protests erupted in several parts of the country on Friday (June 10) against the objectionable remarks of now-former BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against Prophet Mohammad. Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma has caused an international storm after her remarks on Prophet Muhammad on a TV news debate. Her comments were also condemned by several gulf countries recently.

After the collective statement of gulf countries, protests also broke out in India demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma.

The protests in West Bengal’s Howrah, on Friday, turned violent after agitators allegedly torched police vehicles and booths, ANI reported. Hundreds of protestors blocked roads in different parts of the Howrah district and also clashed with the police, as per PTI.

A skirmish broke out between the protestors and the police personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when the cops tried to remove the blockade on National Highway-6. As per the West Bengal police, they resorted to baton-charge to disperse the crowd at Dhulagarh and Panchla, while the demonstrators allegedly pelted stones in response.

According to reports, more than 70 persons have been arrested according to West Bengal Police. Raids to arrest more persons are still ongoing and will continue throughout the night. Section 144 CrPC imposed in parts of Howrah district till June 15 and internet services have also been suspended across the Howrah district.

In the most latest development, on June 11, there were reports of fresh clashes between police and protestors at Panchla Bazaar in Howrah. The police used tear gas shells to disperse the protestors who were pelting stones.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest developments on the West Bengal protests over Prophet Muhammad row.

11 June 2022, 12:51 PM

Aftermath of violence in West Bengal's Howrah

Sec 144 CrPC imposed in & around the stretches of National Highways & Railway Stations under the jurisdiction of Uluberia-Sub Division, Howrah extended till 15th June. (ANI)

11 June 2022, 12:46 PM

Protestors allegedly vandalise police station, BJP party office

Amid the Nupur Sharma remark row, the Domjur police station in West Bengal was vadalised by miscreants and police kiosk was allegedly set on fire on Friday (June 10). The BJP party office in Panchla, West Bengal, was also reportedly set on fire.

 

11 June 2022, 12:45 PM

Fresh clash b/w Police & a group of protesters breaks out at Panchla Bazaar in Howrah. Police use tear gas shells to disperse them as protesters pelt stones. (ANI)

 

