Nupur Sharma Remark Live: Protests erupted in several parts of the country on Friday (June 10) against the objectionable remarks of now-former BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against Prophet Mohammad. Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma has caused an international storm after her remarks on Prophet Muhammad on a TV news debate. Her comments were also condemned by several gulf countries recently.

After the collective statement of gulf countries, protests also broke out in India demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma.

The protests in West Bengal’s Howrah, on Friday, turned violent after agitators allegedly torched police vehicles and booths, ANI reported. Hundreds of protestors blocked roads in different parts of the Howrah district and also clashed with the police, as per PTI.

A skirmish broke out between the protestors and the police personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when the cops tried to remove the blockade on National Highway-6. As per the West Bengal police, they resorted to baton-charge to disperse the crowd at Dhulagarh and Panchla, while the demonstrators allegedly pelted stones in response.

According to reports, more than 70 persons have been arrested according to West Bengal Police. Raids to arrest more persons are still ongoing and will continue throughout the night. Section 144 CrPC imposed in parts of Howrah district till June 15 and internet services have also been suspended across the Howrah district.

In the most latest development, on June 11, there were reports of fresh clashes between police and protestors at Panchla Bazaar in Howrah. The police used tear gas shells to disperse the protestors who were pelting stones.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest developments on the West Bengal protests over Prophet Muhammad row.