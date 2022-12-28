LIVE Updates | Cold Wave: Rajasthan's Churu freezes at -0.5°C, colder days predicted

Cold Wave LIVE updates: A cold wave has been affecting various parts of the world in 2022, causing disruptions to daily life and posing a threat to public health. In India, cold wave conditions have been present in the northern parts of the country, with the city of Delhi experiencing a thin layer of fog and a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted that the cold day conditions in northwest India will abate from December 28 and return on December 31, with fresh snowfall expected in Jammu and Kashmir and some parts of Himachal Pradesh on December 29. Dense fog has also been reported in Punjab's Bathinda, with zero visibility, and low visibility in parts of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

In Rajasthan's Churu, extreme wintry conditions have been observed with a minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius. The cold wave has caused disruptions to daily life, with schools and businesses closing, and transportation delays. It has also posed a threat to public health, with an increase in cold-related illnesses.

In the United States, a ferocious winter storm has caused at least 34 deaths in Buffalo, New York, and power outages in several states. In Canada, a cold snap has caused temperatures to plummet to minus 40 degrees Celsius in some parts, leading to school and business closures.