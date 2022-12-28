LIVE Updates | Cold Wave: Rajasthan's Churu freezes at -0.5°C, colder days predicted
Snow Storm Across India, US, Canada, Japan & Australia LIVE Weather Updates: A cold wave has affected several parts of the world and caused widespread disruptions and even deaths.
- A cold wave has been affecting various parts of the world in 2022
- It has caused disruptions to daily life and posed a threat to public health
- India's northwestern parts have been severely affected by the cold weather
Cold Wave LIVE updates: A cold wave has been affecting various parts of the world in 2022, causing disruptions to daily life and posing a threat to public health. In India, cold wave conditions have been present in the northern parts of the country, with the city of Delhi experiencing a thin layer of fog and a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted that the cold day conditions in northwest India will abate from December 28 and return on December 31, with fresh snowfall expected in Jammu and Kashmir and some parts of Himachal Pradesh on December 29. Dense fog has also been reported in Punjab's Bathinda, with zero visibility, and low visibility in parts of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.
In Rajasthan's Churu, extreme wintry conditions have been observed with a minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius. The cold wave has caused disruptions to daily life, with schools and businesses closing, and transportation delays. It has also posed a threat to public health, with an increase in cold-related illnesses.
In the United States, a ferocious winter storm has caused at least 34 deaths in Buffalo, New York, and power outages in several states. In Canada, a cold snap has caused temperatures to plummet to minus 40 degrees Celsius in some parts, leading to school and business closures.
Rajasthan freezes as temperatures dip to -0.5 Celsius degrees
The minimum temperature in Churu was recorded at -0.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, making it the coldest day in the city this winter. According to the Meteorological department, the maximum daytime temperature in Churu on Monday was 18.8 degrees Celsius. (ANI)
Low visibility in Punjab's Ludhiana and Jalandhar
LIVE updates on Cold Wave in India, the US, Canada, Japan & Australia: A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of Ludhiana and Jalandhar city in Punjab, resulting in reduced visibility. While Bathinda recorded a temperature of one degree Celsius, Amritsar recorded its low at 2.8 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana's minimum temperature was 6.4 degrees Celsius as per an ANI report.
Cold Wave in India, US, Canada, Japan & Australia: Heavy snowfall in Japan leaves 17 dead
At least 17 people have died and over 90 have been injured due to heavy snowfall in northern Japan and other parts of the country over the Christmas holiday, according to CNN. The heavy snowfall, caused by winter fronts, has particularly affected the west coast of Japan, causing delays in delivery services and stranding cars on the roads. One woman in her 70s died after being buried under snow that fell from a roof in Nagai city, Yamagata prefecture, due to an excessive accumulation of over 80 centimeters (2.6 feet) by Saturday, according to an official from Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
