AP SSC Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10th Result Live

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is scheduled to declare AP SSC Result 2022 today June 6, 2022. The SSC exam result is likely to be announced at 11 am. The SSC, Class 10 result 2022 was earlier scheduled to be announced on Saturday (June 4), however, it was postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances," according to the board officials. Once announced, the students who appeared in AP SSC 10th Class exam 2022 will be able to check their score cards on the official website -bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com.

RBSE Result 2022: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result LIVE

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the results for class 12th, Arts stream today at 12:15 PM. Once announced, the students can check their results at on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE has already released the results for class 12th commerce and science streams.

UK Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th Results Live

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is scheduled to announce the UK board examination results for classes 10th and 12th today June 6, 2022. The board result is expected to be announced at 4 pm on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

