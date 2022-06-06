6 June 2022, 09:33 AM
RBSE Result 2022: The RBSE has already released the results for class 12th commerce and science streams.
6 June 2022, 09:32 AM
RBSE Result 2022: Once announced, the students can check their results at on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
6 June 2022, 09:31 AM
RBSE Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the results for class 12th, Arts stream today at 12:15 PM.
6 June 2022, 09:29 AM
6 June 2022, 09:28 AM
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is scheduled to announce the UK board examination results for classes 10th and 12th today June 6, 2022 at around 4 PM.
6 June 2022, 09:25 AM
AP SSC Result 2022: Once announced, the students who appeared in AP SSC 10th board exam 2022 will be able to check their score cards on the official website -bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com.
6 June 2022, 09:22 AM
AP SSC Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is scheduled to declare AP SSC Result 2022 today June 6, 2022 around 11 AM.