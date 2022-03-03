UP Election Phase 6: 53.31% voters turnout recorded till 5 pm

New Delhi: The polling for the sixth round of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 57 seats began today (March 3) at 7 AM. The fate of political heavyweights such as incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya have been decided today.

Voting for 292 out of 403 assembly seats had already concluded and during the last two phases of the UP assembly election, the polling has moved to the Purvanchal region of the state where 111 seats are up for grabs. 57 seats spread across 10 districts voted in the sixth phase today. The districts where polling were held today included Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar. About 53.31% voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm today.

Among the 676 candidates in the fray in this phase, Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban seat was fighting his first assembly polls, state Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu was contesting from the Tamkuhi Raj constituency and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit BJP to join the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, was SP's candidate from Fazilnagar.

Thank you for staying with Zee News for the latest updates on Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

