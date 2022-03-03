हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Election Phase 6: 53.31% voters turnout recorded till 5 pm

57 seats spread across 10 districts went to polls in the penultimate phase today (March 3). The last phase of UP polls will take place on March 7.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, March 3, 2022 - 18:41
Comments |
Pic: ANI

New Delhi: The polling for the sixth round of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 57 seats began today (March 3) at 7 AM. The fate of political heavyweights such as incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya have been decided today.

Voting for 292 out of 403 assembly seats had already concluded and during the last two phases of the UP assembly election, the polling has moved to the Purvanchal region of the state where 111 seats are up for grabs. 57 seats spread across 10 districts voted in the sixth phase today. The districts where polling were held today included Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar. About 53.31% voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm today.

Among the 676 candidates in the fray in this phase, Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban seat was fighting his first assembly polls, state Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu was contesting from the Tamkuhi Raj constituency and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit BJP to join the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, was SP's candidate from Fazilnagar.

Thank you for staying with Zee News for the latest updates on Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

Live TV

 

3 March 2022, 18:13 PM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused rival parties of trying to divide society on the lines of caste and religion and said that due to this, people's actual problems like inflation and unemployment are ignored. "The biggest strength in a democracy is vote, which can make or destroy your future. Voters need to be aware and vote for people who are ready to work for you round the clock," Priyanka said, addressing a public meeting in Sonbhadra.

3 March 2022, 18:13 PM

The Election Commission said that 53.31 per cent of voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as the data from some polling stations takes time to reach. As per the EC data, Ambedkar Nagar has registered 58.68 per cent, Balia 51.74 per cent, Balrampur 48.41 per cent, Basti 54.07 per cent, Deoria 51.51 per cent, Gorakhpur 53.86 per cent, Kushinagar 55.1 per cent, Maharajganj 57.48 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 51.14 per cent and Siddharthnagar recorded 49.83 per cent till 5 pm.

(IANS)

3 March 2022, 13:55 PM

36.33% voter turnout till 1 pm in 6th phase of UP polls

An average voter turnout of 36.33 per cent has been registered till 1 pm in the ongoing sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

3 March 2022, 13:53 PM

Voters flaunt their inked fingers

Voters flaunt their inked fingers during the sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh

3 March 2022, 11:51 AM

21.79% voter turnout recorded till 11 am 

An average of 21.79% of voter turnout has been recorded till 11 am during ongoing polling across 10 districts in the sixth phase in Uttar Pradesh. The highest polling has been reported in Siddharthnagar and Basti districts.

While Siddharthnagar had 23.42 per cent voting, Basti had 23.33 per cent, Kushinagar 23.24 per cent, Ambedkarnagar 23.10 per cent, Ballia had 21.87 per cent, Gorakhpur 21.81 per cent, Mahrajganj 21.12 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 20.83 per cent, Deoria 19.58 per cent and Balrampur 18.98 per cent.

 

3 March 2022, 11:05 AM

Some glimpses from the ongoing voting in sixth phase of UP Assembly polls

 

3 March 2022, 10:59 AM

BJP leader RPN Singh casts his vote

Former Union minister RPN Singh, who recently joined the BJP, casts his vote in Kushinagar in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

3 March 2022, 10:11 AM

BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan

We will win all 9 seats in Gorakhpur mandal. Voter turnout will be historic in Purvanchal region. BJP will get over 300 seats. The construction of Ram Temple is underway. Now, the people UP have decided to establish 'Ram Rajya' here.

3 March 2022, 09:47 AM

8.69% voter turnout till 9 am

An average of 8.69% voter turnout has been recorded till 9 am in the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The highest polling has been recorded in the Basti and Kushinagar districts.

Voting is currently underway in 57 Assembly seats across 10 districts.

 

3 March 2022, 09:45 AM

Shubhawati Shukla, pitted against Yogi Adityanath, casts her vote

Shubhawati Shukla, who has been pitted by Samajwadi Party against Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat, casts her vote.

3 March 2022, 08:28 AM

Under PM Modi's leadership, BJP will win large number of seats

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote in Gorakhpur and said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, BJP will make a record and will win a large number of seats in the sixth phase of Assembly elections.

 

3 March 2022, 08:23 AM

Voting underway in Uttar Pradesh

Voting is underway in 10 districts in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

 

3 March 2022, 07:11 AM

Yogi Adityanath casts his vote

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is fighting his first assembly polls, casts his vote in Gorakhpur. Adityanath is fighting from the Gorakhpur Urban seat. 

3 March 2022, 07:05 AM

PM Narendra Modi urges voters to vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters to vote as the "festival of democracy in Uttar Pradesh entered its sixth phase today".

"It is my humble request to all the voters that they must participate in this festival with their votes. Your one vote is the power of democracy," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

3 March 2022, 06:59 AM

Uttar Pradesh Polls sixth phase: Polling begins on 57 Assembly seats

Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has started at 7 AM. The voting will decide the fate of 676 candidates, who are contesting on 57 seats spread across 10 districts.

3 March 2022, 06:48 AM

Fate of Yogi Adityanath, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Swami Prasad Maurya to be decided today

Among the 676 candidates in the fray in this phase, Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban seat is fighting his first assembly polls, state Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu is contesting from the Tamkuhi Raj constituency and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit BJP to join the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, is SP's candidate from Fazilnagar.

3 March 2022, 06:48 AM

10 districts to go to the polls today

The districts where polling will be held today are Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar.

3 March 2022, 06:47 AM

Votes will be cast in 57 seats today

Voting for 292 out of 403 assembly seats have already concluded and the remaining two phases of the UP assembly polls will see the polling moving to the Purvanchal region of the state where 111 seats are up for grabs.

Of the remaining constituencies, 57 seats spread across 10 districts will go to the polls in the penultimate phase today.

3 March 2022, 06:46 AM

UP Assembly Election: Phase 6 voting today, fate of Adityanath, 675 other candidates to be decided 

The sixth round of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will witness polling for 57 seats today (March 3, 2022) and will decide the fate of political heavyweights such as incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya.

