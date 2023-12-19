LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Invited For Mega Ram Temple Event In Ayodhya Next Year After Backlash

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday extended invitations to BJP stalwarts, LK Advani and Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi, for the much-anticipated consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, slated for January 22, 2024.

Reversal Amid Backlash

The invitation follows a recent controversy sparked by Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, who initially suggested that the veteran leaders might abstain from the event due to age and health concerns, triggering a wave of criticism.

Positive Response From BJP Veterans

Alok Kumar, the president of VHP, revealed that both Advani and Joshi expressed their commitment to attend the historic ceremony. "The pioneers of the Ram Mandir movement, Advani ji and Murli Manohar Joshi ji were invited to attend the consecration ceremony. Both of them said that they will try their best to come," stated Alok Kumar.

"राम मंदिर आंदोलन के पुरोधा आदरणीय लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी जी और आदरणीय डॉ मुरली मनोहर जोशी जी को अयोध्या में 22 जनवरी 2024 को राम मंदिर के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम में आने का निमंत्रण दिया। रामजी के आंदोलन के बारे में बात हुई। दोनों वरिष्ठों ने कहा कि वह आने का पूरा प्रयास करेंगे":… pic.twitter.com/gF0QEdC80d — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) December 19, 2023

Key Figures In The Ram Temple Movement

Advani, aged 96, and Joshi, who turns 90 next month, played pivotal roles in the Ram Temple movement that ultimately led to a landmark Supreme Court decision in favor of the Hindu side on November 9, 2019.

Consecration Ceremony

The court ruled in favour of constructing the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on the disputed land and allotted five acres to the Muslim side for building a mosque. The consecration ceremony, set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will commence on January 16 and conclude on January 22, 2024.

Despite initial hiccups, preparations for the event are in full swing. Champat Rai assured that all arrangements would be completed by January 15. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the installation of the Ram Lalla idol at the grand temple on January 22.

A total of 13 Akharas, 150 sages and saints from different traditions, and Shankaracharyas from six philosophy traditions will participate in the grand event. The ceremony will witness the presence of spiritual leaders, actors, industrialists, and renowned personalities, including the likes of Dalai Lama, Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mukesh Ambani.

Boost To Tourism In Ayodhya

Locals in the temple city are excited about the economic opportunities arising from increased tourism. Donations from tourists, both domestic and international, are expected to contribute to the local economy. Following the consecration, a 48-day Mandal Puja will be conducted from January 24, adhering to North Indian traditions. Additionally, from January 23, the public will have the opportunity for the darshan of Lord Ram. Ayodhya has made extensive arrangements to accommodate guests, with more than 600 rooms provided by various monasteries, temples, and households.

The upcoming event promises to be a momentous occasion, bringing together diverse communities to celebrate the culmination of a long-standing cultural and legal journey.