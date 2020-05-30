Lockdown 5: Delhi Metro to continue to remain shut till further notice

New Delhi: The Delhi Rail Corporation has announced that in the light of the guidelines issued by the central government, its services will continue to remain closed for commuters until further notices.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month, beginning June 1.

It was expected that metro rail services will be allowed to resume operations in June — if not from June 1, then a little later. However, as per the latest MHA guidelines, released on May 30 — a day before lockdown 4.0 comes to an end, the metro rail services will continue to remain suspended for now. The government will take a decision on the resumption of its services in the third phase, based on the assessment of the situation.

Only a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country. These activities are: international air travel of passengers, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places and social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions

The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown which will come to an end on May 31. The lockdown was first enforces on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19.