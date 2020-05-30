हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
lockdown 5

Lockdown 5: Delhi Metro to continue to remain shut till further notice

The government will take a decision on the resumption of its services in the third phase, based on the assessment of the situation.

Lockdown 5: Delhi Metro to continue to remain shut till further notice
IANS photo

New Delhi: The Delhi Rail Corporation has announced that in the light of the guidelines issued by the central government, its services will continue to remain closed for commuters until further notices. 

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month, beginning June 1.

It was expected that metro rail services will be allowed to resume operations in June — if not from June 1, then a little later. However, as per the latest MHA guidelines, released on May 30 — a day before lockdown 4.0 comes to an end, the metro rail services will continue to remain suspended for now. The government will take a decision on the resumption of its services in the third phase, based on the assessment of the situation.

Only a limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country. These activities are: international air travel of passengers, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places and social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions

The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown which will come to an end on May 31. The lockdown was first enforces on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Tags:
lockdown 5Delhi Metrometro railDMRCCoronavirusCOVID-19Delhi Metro services
Next
Story

Lockdown 5: Know what is allowed and what's not
  • 1,73,763Confirmed
  • 4,971Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M17S

J&K: Security forces encounter with terrorists in Wanpora of Kulgam, 2 terrorists piled up