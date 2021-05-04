हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Lockdown in Bihar till May 15, CM Nitish Kumar takes step to curb COVID-19 spread

The decision to impose a lockdown in Bihar comes a day after Patna High Court asked the state government to control the COVID-19 situation.

Lockdown in Bihar till May 15, CM Nitish Kumar takes step to curb COVID-19 spread
File Photo

New Delhi: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) imposed a lockdown in Bihar till May 15 to curb the spread of COVID-19. He made the announcement using his official Twitter account.

Nitish informed that the decision has been taken after discussions with ministers and government officials on Monday.

"In relation to its detailed guidelines and other activities, the Crisis management group has been instructed to take action," the Bihar CM added.

The decision comes a day after Patna High Court asked the state government to control the COVID-19 situation and declare a lockdown or it will have to pass an appropriate order.

The state recorded 11,407 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which took its total number of active cases to 1,07,667. Bihar's coronavirus caseload has now increased to 5,09,047 with the capital Patna being the worst-hit city. There were 82 new COVID-19-related fresh fatalities in the state, of which, Patna accounted for 24 casualties. Bihar has so far witnessed 2,821 COVID-19 deaths.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry announced that India recorded over 3.57 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the country's total count to the 2-crore mark.

The world's second-worst coronavirus-hit country recorded more than 3,00,000 new infections for a 13th straight day on Tuesday. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19BiharNitish Kumarlockdown 2.0lockdown 2021
Next
Story

'Only four days left', UP CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat

Must Watch

PT6M32S

205 Tonnes Oxygen to arrive in Delhi, lack of oxygen may be reduced now