Lockdown may continue in India's coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

New Delhi: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Monday (April 6) expressed concern over the rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country but indicated that lockdown may continue in hotspots of the deadly virus while talking to Zee Media.

Dr Guleria said that coronavirus cases have increased in the hotspot and the need of the hour is to confine it to these places only and efforts should be taken contain the deadly virus from growing in other parts of the country.

"The government will have to see what is the trend of coronavirus cases. It will be difficult to open the lockdown at those places which have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots, therefore, we need to be careful if the cases go on rising," the AIIMS Director said.

Scientists in different parts of the world are working together on a vaccine, which is merely effective merely 10 to 20% has no relevance. This vaccine is still in a very early stage, it may take some time, Dr Guleria added.

He also stressed on the need to follow social distancing aggressively to combat its community spread, while adding that the impact of lockdown will be seen after April 14.

He, however, clarified that most of India is currently at Stage 2 of coronavirus pandemic, asking people to support doctors in these times. They are also living in fear since they are at a higher risk of catching the infection, he added.

Notably, the country has witnessed 109 deaths due to coronavirus, and 30 of them were reported on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.