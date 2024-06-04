Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755293
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS 2024

Lok Sabha 2024 Election Results: In Hindi Heartland Of MP And Chhattisgarh, BJP Continues To Rule

Madhya Pradesh elects 29 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. It saw an overall voter turnout of 66.87% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with key constituencies like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior witnessing fierce contests.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Chhindwara, a Congress bastion for many decades, seems to be going to BJP
  • In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has maintained an impressive lead in 10 out of 11 Lok Sabha seats, as per trends available so far
  • In the high-profile Rajnandgaon seat, Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lok Sabha 2024 Election Results: In Hindi Heartland Of MP And Chhattisgarh, BJP Continues To Rule Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) and Bhupesh Baghel

The Lok Sabha 2024 election results have thrown a quite a few surprises and the INDIA bloc alliance defied most exit poll predictions to bag over 230 seats, as of 6 pm on January 4. However, in the Hindi heartland of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP has steamrolled the Opposition, with an almost clean sweep. 

Madhya Pradesh elects 29 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. It saw an overall voter turnout of 66.87% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with key constituencies like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior witnessing fierce contests. Interestingly, after Shankar Lalwani, who has secured 11,60,627 votes, Indore saw the maximum votes for NOTA - more than 2 lakh voters chose NOTA.

Akshya Kanti Bam, who was supposed to be the Congress leader from Indore, went to the Indore district collector’s office along with BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and lawmaker Ramesh Mendola on April 29 and withdrew his nomination. After this last-minute withdrawal, Congress had appealed to their voters to opt for NOTA.

Meanwhile, Chhindwara, a Congress bastion for many decades, seems to be going to BJP. Nakul Nath, son of veteran leader Kamal Nath, who won his first election in 2019, is trailing BJP's Bunty Sahu. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia from the BJP has won the Guna Seat by margin of 5,40,929 while former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has secured a comfortable win in Vidisha.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has maintained an impressive lead in 10 out of 11 Lok Sabha seats, as per trends available so far. The Congress has managed a lead only in the Korba seat where its sitting MP Jyotsna Mahant, wife of the incumbent leader of opposition Charandas Mahant, was leading. In the high-profile Rajnandgaon seat, Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was initially leading, was trailing by a margin of 33,512 votes against the BJP's sitting MP Santosh Pandey.

(With Agency inputs)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts