LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: INDIA Bloc, PM Modi To Hold Rallies In Mumbai Today

Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 Live Updates: As the fifth phase campaign for the Lok Sabha elections approaches its peak, top leaders from the national opposition alliance INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi will address a massive rally here on Friday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will all attend and address the public meeting at the Bandra Kurla Complex grounds. In addition, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and representatives from other INDIA-MVA alliance members will be present. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold an election rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park at around 6 p.m on Friday.



Here are the major political events scheduled for May 17, Friday, in the run-up to the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

PM Modi will also address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki at 10 a.m. In the afternoon, he will hold additional public meetings in Fatehpur and Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar with top officials from the civil, police, paramilitary, and intelligence agencies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand today.

Grand rally of INDIA alliance partners in Rae Bareli, Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi shall be part of a maha rally organised by INDIA Alliance partners in Amethi at 1 pm on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, and Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, will hold a joint rally in Raebareli at 3 p.m on Friday.

