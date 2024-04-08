Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' For BJP From United States As Well

With the highly electrifying campaign going on across India for the Lok Sabha Elections, the poll fervour has also reached Non-Resident Indians in the United States. The overseas supporters of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) organised various marches in different cities throughout the United States (US). They expressed support for the third consecutive term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Washington DC, participants gathered at the reflection pond of Capitol Hill donning 'Modi Ka Parivar' T-shirts, while waving flags of the US, India, and BJP. Likewise, in San Francisco, citizens congregated at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge to express their solidarity.

In Washington DC, a gathering assembled at the reflection pond of Capitol Hill adorned in 'Modi Ka Parivar' T-shirts, brandishing flags of the United States, India, and the BJP. They proceeded towards the Washington Monument, brandishing placards emblazoned with slogans extolling PM Modi, including 'Ab ki baar 400 paar', 'Modi 3.0', 'Sikh Americans for Modi', and 'Modi guarantee- India 3rd largest economy'.

San Francisco witnessed a similar display of unity as residents from across the Bay Area converged at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge for the 'Modi Ka Parivar' march on April 7. The event, orchestrated by Overseas Friends of BJP-USA, symbolized unwavering support for Modi's leadership, coupled with the collective aspiration of achieving a majority exceeding 400 seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In Atlanta, Sikh-American BJP enthusiasts organized a car rally, with approximately 150 vehicles bedecked in BJP and Indian flags, alongside placards bearing slogans such as 'Abki baar 400 par', 'Main hoon Modi Parivaar', and 'Teesri baar Modi Sarkar'.

As per reports, such car rallies were demonstrated in Austin, Dallas, Chicago, Raleigh, and Detroit, where participants fervently showcased banners, flags, and slogans in support of the BJP and Indian Prime Minister Modi.