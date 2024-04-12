Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Rallies In J&K & Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Tamil Nadu Today

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday is scheduled to kick off an election rally in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, followed by a public gathering in Barmer and a roadshow in Dausa, Rajasthan, as part of the Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister will commence a public gathering at 11 a.m. at Modi Ground in Udhampur, followed by a roadshow. The BJP has nominated Jitendra Singh from the Udhampur Parliamentary seat for the third consecutive time.

Following his engagements in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to address a public gathering at the Adarsh Stadium in Barmer at 2:45 p.m., campaigning for the BJP candidate from the Jaisalmer Lok Sabha constituency, Kailash Choudhary. Subsequently, the Prime Minister will conduct a roadshow in Dausa at 4.45 pm, commencing from Gandhi Tirahe and concluding at Gupteshwar Darwaza, where a significant number of constituents from this Lok Sabha constituency will be present.

Today, several major political events are set to unfold across the country:

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public meetings in Tamil Nadu on Friday. His first election rally will be at 3:15 p.m. at the Bell Ground in Tirunelveli district. Later, he will join Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK National President M.K. Stalin for a joint election rally in Coimbatore at 6:15 p.m.

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Buddhi Vihar in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, at 11:15 a.m. This public meeting is organized to campaign for BJP candidates Sarvesh Singh from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency and Parmeshwar Lal Saini from Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency. The Union Home Minister is also scheduled to visit Madurai in Tamil Nadu, where he will conduct a roadshow from Periyar Bus Stand till Vilakkuthun Junction in Madurai at 5:30 p.m.

*Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address two public meetings in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi and Bidar Lok Sabha constituencies.

*BJP National President J.P. Nadda will hold public meetings in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. He will first address a public meeting at Bahri Singhawal ground in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, at 11 a.m., followed by another public meeting at Dussehra ground in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, at 2.30 pm. At 4.50 p.m., he will address a public meeting at Circle Ground in Gondia district, Maharashtra.

*Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold three public meetings in Uttarakhand on Friday. He will hold public rallies at 11:40 a.m. in Gauchar (Garhwal), 1:30 p.m. in Lohaghat (Almora), and 3:15 p.m. in Kashipur (Nainital).

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold two public meetings in Saharanpur. He will first address a public meeting at Gangoh in Saharanpur district at 12:15 p.m, followed by campaigning for the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Badgaon in Saharanpur at 1:30 p.m.

*Akhilesh will initiate the Samajwadi Party’s election campaign from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. He will start campaigning for Samajwadi Party candidate Bhagwant Sharan Gangwar from Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, who is contesting against Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP candidate Jitin Prasada. Akhilesh will reach Bareilly at 12 noon to campaign for Gangwar and will address a public meeting at Assam Road Puranpur in Pilibhit at 12.30 p.m.