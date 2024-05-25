Lok Sabha Polls 2024: As Delhi Votes Amid Unprecedented Political Scenario, Both BJP, AAP-Congress Confident Of Win

The fate of candidates from the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will be sealed in the EVM today. However, this election is very different from the 2014 and 2019 Parliamentary polls. While the BJP and Congress were locked in a direct fight with the Aam Aadmi Party trying their luck in previous polls, this time, the Congress and AAP have joined hands against the saffron party. While Congress is contesting on three seats in the national capital, AAP is contesting on four.

The AAP is being led by Arvind Kejriwal who got interim bail from the Supreme Court for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

However, what is confusing to the people is that Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi did not hold a joint rally and thus many are not aware of the AAP and Congress alliance. Though the parties maintained that the two leaders did not do joint rallies due to date mismatch issue, even Sonia Gandhi did not take Aam Aadmi Party's name in her appeal to voters. She urged people to vote for the INDIA bloc candidate.

On the other hand, the BJP has changed six out of the seven candidates this time and has given opportunities to long-time party workers, thus trying to boost the morale of grassroots workers. However, the Congress-AAP claimed that the saffron party was forced to change candidates because the outgoing MPs had not worked in the last five years.

All India Congress Committee in charge of Delhi and Haryana Deepak Babaria has maintained that both AAP and Congress will win all seven seats in Delhi. He further alleged that in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, there was a lot of manipulation in the results. The BJP has also exuded confidence that it will score a Hat-trick of clean sweep in Delhi.

This is also the first time that Rahul Gandhi will not vote for Congress but for the Aam Aadmi Party. He is a voter from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.