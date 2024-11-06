‘Look Forward To Renewing...’: PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump After US Elections Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated 47th President of the United States of America Donald Trump on Wednesday, soon after the Republican candidate claimed a landslide victory in the 2024 US Presidential Election with over 60 million votes.

In a post on his social media account on ‘X’, PM expressed his ‘heartiest’ wishes to ‘friend’ Donald Trump. The Prime Minister wrote, “Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Donald Trump claimed a sweeping victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, securing 277 electoral votes. Trump is now set to return to the White House as the 47th president after defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday. This election marks the 60th U.S. presidential poll.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were among the first world leaders to congratulate the new U.S. President.

Netanyahu said in a post on ‘X’, “Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”