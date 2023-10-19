'Looks Like Sharad Pawar Will Send Daughter Supriya To Fight For Hamas': Assam CM Himanta

NEW DELHI: The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has ignited a war of words among political leaders in the country with NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement on India's stance regarding the conflict evoking a strong response from several quarters. Taking a jibe at the veteran Maharashtra politician, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a controversial statement, stating, "I think Sharad Pawar will send Supriya (Sule) to Gaza to fight for Hamas," as reported by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: On NCP chief Sharad Pawar's reported statement regarding India's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "I think Sharad Pawar will send Supriya (Sule) to Gaza to fight for the Hamas." pic.twitter.com/JrTWwIOM9T — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2023

Union Minister and top BJP leader Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to express his dismay at Pawar's comments. He emphasized the need to condemn terrorism worldwide and highlighted Pawar's past government positions during critical security incidents. The row erupted after Pawar defended his position, stating that India has always supported the Palestinian cause. He mentioned that former Indian Prime Ministers had also "stood firmly with Palestine."

The NCP offered its viewpoint on the matter through Jayant Patil, leader of the NCP's (Sharad Pawar faction). He urged Goyal to refer to statements from the External Affairs Ministry on the Palestine issue, claiming that they provide insight into the government's decision-making.

#WATCH | On Union Minister Piyush Goyal's tweet on NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NCP leader (Sharad Pawar faction) Jayant Patil says, "As far as I know, External Affairs Ministry has made a statement on Palestine too. He should read that first. I think then he will understand what… pic.twitter.com/FZoj1Xi00F October 18, 2023

It may be noted that DMK MP A Raja's recent statement on the Israel-Palestine situation stirred controversy and differing opinions.

Narayanan Thirupathy, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President, criticized A Raja's statement, saying, "It is very sad, shocking, and shameful. I am really astonished by the way A Raja has said. Israel has been our friend for more than 70 years now. No doubt we are friendly with Palestine also," as quoted by ANI.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan offered an alternative perspective, remarking, "We had accepted Palestine when it was formed earlier... When a small country is put under pressure, naturally all non-aligned countries should support that country. I think this is what he meant..."

In response to his criticism, DMK MP A Raja defended his position, saying, "India has never supported Israel. We have supported Palestine only. Whichever country is being oppressed, we need to support that country only; that is the right thing to do. That is the policy of non-aligned countries."

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Modi reiterated his position on the Israel-Hamas war after receiving a phone call from his Israeli counterpart on October 10. PM Modi stated that the people of India stood firmly with Israel and condemned terrorism in all of its forms.