Lord Shiva Statue: 30,000 tonne weight, 369 feet height, tallest idol of Mahadev to be launched HERE today- PICS

Today (Saturday), a 369 feet high statue of Lord Shiva 'Vishvas Swaroopam' will be inaugurated in Nathdwara of Rajsamand in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will inaugurate the world's tallest statue of Lord Shiva. The 369 feet high statue of Lord Shiva has been constructed by Tat Padam Sansthan. The weight of this statue of Lord Shiva is about 30 thousand tons. Let us know the specialty of the tallest statue of Lord Shiva.

Madan Paliwal, the trustee of the Tat Padam Sansthan and president of the Miraj Group, which has built a 369 feet high statue of Lord Shiva in Rajsamand, Rajasthan, said that after the inauguration of the statue, from October 29 to November 6, for 9 consecutive days, religious and spiritual activities were to be held there. There will be cultural programs. During this, Morari Bapu will also recite Ram Katha.

Let us tell you that the 369-foot statue of Lord Shiva built on the hill of 51 Bigha is in the posture of meditation. The world's tallest Shiva statue has a different specialty of its own. This 369 feet high statue will be the only such statue in the world, in which a lift, stairs and hall for devotees have been built. Inside the world's tallest statue of Lord Shiva, 4 lifts and three stairs have been built to go to the top. The construction of the statue took 4 and a half years and more than 300 artisans worked hard. In this, 3000 tonnes of steel and iron, 2.5 lakh cubic tonnes of concrete and sand have been used.

It is noteworthy that Nathdwara, where the world's tallest 369-foot statue of Lord Shiva has been built, is about 45 km from Udaipur city. Sculptor Naresh Kumawat said that our third generation is doing the work of making idols. His work continues in about 65 countries. Small and big sculptures have been made by his institute in many countries, including Japan, Canada, America. Madan Paliwal had given him a structure for preparing this statue that had to be made in this manner and he fully met his expectations. Today, this Shiva statue is being discussed all over the world.