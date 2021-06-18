हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Low-intensity earthquakes jolt Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya

Low-intensity earthquakes hit Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya during the early hours of Friday morning.

Low-intensity earthquakes jolt Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya
Representational image

Tezpur: Three low-intensity earthquakes struck the northeastern states of India within a difference of few hours during the early hours of Friday morning.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Assam`s Tezpur 2.04, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at 2.04 am at a depth of 22 kilometres. 

The epicentre of the quake was located 36 kilometres West-Northwest of Tezpur. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2021, 02:04:40 IST, Lat: 26.73 and Long: 92.44, Depth: 22 Km, Location: 36km WNW of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

Prior to that, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Manipur`s Moirang. As per NCS, the quake occurred at 1.06 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was located 39 kilometres East-Southeast of Moirang. 

An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale also occurred in the West Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. NCS said the quake occurred at 4.20 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was located 58 kilometres West-Southwest of Nongpoh.

Earthquake Assam Manipur Meghalaya National Centre for Seismology
