topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
LUCKNOW UNIVERSITY

Lucknow University bans movement of hostellers post 10 pm, day after students-staff scuffle

Strict disciplinary action will be taken if any student violates the rule," the notice dated Saturday read. Notice, signed by the University Chancellor, has been sent to the Dean of Student Welfare, Chief Warden, Registrar, and the Custodian of Lucknow University.

Last Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 03:58 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Lucknow University bans movement of hostellers post 10 pm, day after students-staff scuffle

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): The administration of the University of Lucknow announced the prohibition of students` movement to and from the hostel after 10 pm here."The inmates of all the hostels in Ubhay campus of the Lucknow University are hereby informed that entry and exit from the hostel after 10 pm is completely prohibited here. 

Strict disciplinary action will be taken if any student violates the rule," the notice dated Saturday read. Notice, signed by the University Chancellor, has been sent to the Dean of Student Welfare, Chief Warden, Registrar, and the Custodian of Lucknow University.

Notably, the order has been released a day after several students of the hostel encountered a scuffle with some police officials in the midnight hours of Friday (December 16). The students, however, claimed to have gone out for tea, they also alleged that the police officer allegedly hit them as a result of which three of them received injuries.

(The above article is sourced from news agency ANI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency ANI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live TV

Live Tv

Lucknow UniversityUbhay campusstudents-staff scuffleUniversity Chancellor

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?