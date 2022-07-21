The controversy started after offering Namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, something is constantly cooking on this issue. Under the revelations made in this matter, the 'Madrasa-Connection' of youths who came into the limelight after offering Namaz in the mall has come to the fore. Meanwhile, the four accused who have been arrested by the UP Police in this case. they are being interrogated.

Lulu Mall Row: Links With Madrasa

Meanwhile, search is on for the other accused in the case. It is worth mentioning that the Lulu Mall administration had filed a case against those offering Namaz at the Sushant Golf City police station. In the meantime, what has come to the fore in the interrogation of the arrested youths and what is the relation of the accused with the madrasa, let us understand that. According to information received from police sources, the first accused Mohammad Rehan is a resident of Indira Nagar in Lucknow and he studies in a Madrasa. At the same time, the second accused Atif Khan, living in Abrar Nagar of Khurram Nagar, is getting Dini education in a Madrasa. Atif Khan is originally from Lakhimpur district. At the same time, the name of the third accused who came under the clutches of the police in this connection is Lukman. Who himself is a Madrasa operator by profession and is originally from Sitapur. Lukman also lives in Abrar Nagar, Khurram Nagar, Lucknow. At the same time, the fourth accused has been identified as a person named Noman, he is a relative of Lukman who studies in a Madrasa living in Abrar Nagar. Three of them are in the age group of 19-20 years. At the same time, the age of Lukman is being told as 25 years, who study in different madrasas.

Lulu Mall Row: Police Inquiry

It is being told that 20-year-old Atif was living in Lucknow for a long time. At the same time, according to the information received from the police, all the accused had gone to Lulu Mall to offer Namaz after splitting into two different groups. These people caught from this are being told of a group. In this case, the police investigation is still going on.