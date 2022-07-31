NewsIndia
AIIMS BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh: 20-year-old AIIMS Bhopal student jumps to death from hostel

The woman, a second-year MBBS student, is a native of Ernakulam in Kerala and may have been suffering from depression, Bagsevania police station in charge Sanjeev Kumar Chowkse said.

Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 11:48 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • 20-year-old student of AIIMS Bhopal allegedly died by suicide.
  • No suicide note has been found.

Bhopal: A 20-year-old student of Bhopal's prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of a hostel in the complex on Sunday evening, a police official said.

"She jumped off the hostel in the campus at 6pm. We do not know why she took this step. No suicide note has been found and probe into the incident continues," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Zee News staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

 

