topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MADHYA PRADESH BOARD 2023

Madhya Pradesh Board 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams to begin from Feb 13- Details here

As per the announcement made, the MP Board Exams for Classes 10th and 12th will begin from February 13, 2023. The Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams in pen-and-paper mode.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Madhya Pradesh Board 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams to begin from Feb 13- Details here

Madhya Pradesh Board 2023: The Class 10, 12 exams will be conducted from February 13 by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The practical exams for grades 10 and 12 will take place from February 13 till 28, while the theory tests will take place from March 1–31, 2023. MPSSE class 10th and 12th examinations date was announced by Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. As per the announcement made, the MP Board Exams for Classes 10th and 12th will begin from February 13, 2023. The Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams in pen-and-paper mode.

“Board examinations of class 10th and 12th of Board of Secondary Education will start from February 13, 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13th to 28th February 2023 and the theory examinations from 01st March to 31st March 2023,” stated the Madhya Pradesh Education Minister.

Annual practical examinations for Class 10th, Class 12th, Class 12th Vocational Stream will be held from February 13 to 28, 2023. The theory exams for Class 10 and 12 will begin from March 1, 2023 and will conclude on March 31, 2023. The detailed time table for the MPBSE 2023 Board Exams will be announced in due course of time. 

Live Tv

Madhya Pradesh Board 2023Inder Singh ParmarmpbseMadhya Pradeshboard examBoard Exams 2023MP Board Class 10MP Board class 12Madhya Pradesh Board exam 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!