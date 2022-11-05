Madhya Pradesh Board 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams to begin from Feb 13- Details here

Madhya Pradesh Board 2023: The Class 10, 12 exams will be conducted from February 13 by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The practical exams for grades 10 and 12 will take place from February 13 till 28, while the theory tests will take place from March 1–31, 2023. MPSSE class 10th and 12th examinations date was announced by Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. As per the announcement made, the MP Board Exams for Classes 10th and 12th will begin from February 13, 2023. The Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams in pen-and-paper mode.

