Madhya Pradesh Board likely to announce MPBSE Class 12 Results on July 27 at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in; know how to check

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce Class 12th Result 2020 on July 27.
The results will be declared on Madhya Pradesh Board's official websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
According to a few reports, the result will be declared at 3 PM.
Students can also check their scorecard at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, results.gov.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com.
Students who appeared for the exams can check their MP Board 12th Result 2020 using the following steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the MP Board 12th result 2020 link on the homepage
Step 3: Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit
Step 4: Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen
Step 5: Download your results.
Students can also check their MP Board class 12 results through mobile apps:
Step 1: MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app available on Google Play Store.
Step 2: MP Mobile App on Window App store
Earlier on July 4, MPBSE had released the class 10 board results.