Madhya Pradesh Board likely to announce MPBSE Class 12 Results on July 27 at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in; know how to check

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce Class 12th Result 2020 on July 27.

The results will be declared on Madhya Pradesh Board's official websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

According to a few reports, the result will be declared at 3 PM.

Students can also check their scorecard at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, results.gov.in, examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their MP Board 12th Result 2020 using the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the MP Board 12th result 2020 link on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

Step 4: Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download your results.

Students can also check their MP Board class 12 results through mobile apps:

Step 1: MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app available on Google Play Store.

Step 2: MP Mobile App on Window App store

Earlier on July 4, MPBSE had released the class 10 board results.