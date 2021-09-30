Here's what PM Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are going to discuss today, central schemes on agenda

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will pay a call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday (September 30) to discuss various central schemes being implemented in the state.

According to ANI sources, "In the meeting, various development works and public welfare topics of Madhya Pradesh will be discussed and the chief minister will apprise the prime minister about Centre`s `Devaranya Yojana` for Scheduled Tribes.”

The MP CM will discuss the progress of central schemes implemented in the state and other development projects.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan will brief the prime minister about the progress of the ongoing central government schemes in the state. He will discuss the acquisition of crops, diversification and innovation in agriculture," the sources added.

The two leaders are also expected to deliberate on better utilisation of the funds of the state`s Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), the news agency reported.

"The chief minister will also express gratitude to the prime minister approving Medical Device Park in the state," the source added.

Meanwhile, Chouhan on Wednesday slammed Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing crisis in Punjab Congress. Addressing a public gathering in the villages of Prithvipur Assembly constituency, the MP CM said, "Now Rahul Gandhi bhaiya is busy in sinking the Congress. He disturbed the settled government of Punjab. (Former Punjab CM) Amarinder (Singh) was running the government well. He removed Amarinder for (Congress leader Navjot Singh) Sidhu, who also ran away later.”

"Since Rahul Gandhi is there, we don't need to do anything," he added.

Days after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of Punjab CM citing “humiliation”, Sidhu on Tuesday tendered his resignation as the party's state unit chief, putting the grand old party in a tight spot.

(With agency inputs)

