Madhya Pradesh hooch tragedy: Two more die, toll jumps to 26

Representational Image

New Delhi: Two more people have died on Tuesday (January 19, 2021) after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, taking the death toll to 26. 

Satish, 32, from Rancholi village, died during treatment in Gwalior, while, Ugra Singh, 34, resident of Rajasthan, died on the way to Gwalior.

Earlier on January 17, the main accused, Mukesh Kirar, was arrested from Tamil Nadu's Chennai. His house in Chhera village was also demolished following the Morena hooch tragedy.

Morena BJP MP and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had also visited the victims on Sunday.

The January 11 incident witnessed some residents of Manpur and Pahawali villages consuming 'white coloured liquor' following which nine people had died immediately.

Spurious liquor tragedy in Madhya Pradesh&#039;s Morena

A three-member team under ACS Rajora, and comprising Additional Director General of Police (CID) A Sai Manohar and Deputy Inspector General Mithilesh Shukla, has been constituted to probe the incident.

The state government had also removed the district collector, the superintendent of police as well as the entire staff of Bagchini police station for negligence in duty, while a sub-divisional officer of police was placed under suspension.

A case was also registered against seven persons for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under IPC and Excise Act provisions, and a reward of Rs 10,000 each was declared for their arrests.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

