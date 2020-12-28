Metro to run on Magenta Line without driver; know about the safety measures

NEW DELHI: On December 28, a new chapter will be added to Metro Rail operating between Delhi and Noida with the inauguration of country's first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro. The driverless train will come with six coaches and equipped with several advanced features.

With the commencement of these new-generation trains, the DMRC will enter the elite league of 'seven per cent of world's Metro networks' which can operate services without drivers, the Delhi Metro said on Sunday.

After starting driverless services on the 37-km Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), another major corridor of the Delhi Metro, 57-km Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by mid-2021, the DMRC said in a statement.

These innovations are going to herald a new era of travel comfort and enhanced mobility for the residents of Delhi and other cities in the National Capital Region.

The metro rail scenario in the entire nation has undergone a massive transformation in the last six years. While in 2014, only 248 km of metro lines were operational in five cities, presently 702 km are operational in 18 cities in India, the DMRC statement said.

Know about safety measures taken for the new driverless metro:

High-end CCTV cameras have been installed on both sides of the metro train. Through this, live footage of the metro train can be seen directly in the control room. Apart from this, live footage of cameras installed inside the train will also go directly to the control room. During an emergency, passengers can also video chat directly with a person at the control room.

Sensor will protect from any untoward accident:

There will be real-time monitoring of the metro all the time. The operation of the train will be entirely based on the signalling system. If ever there is a signalling problem, then its information will reach the control room directly. For this, sensors have been installed on the tower of the signalling system. In case if a defect arises on the track, the information will straightaway reach the control room. Apart from this, sensors will also ensure that there is no collision between two trains and they maintain a fixed safe distance.

Metro will make more trips

Although the driverless metro will be fully operated through technology, one staff member will always be present on the metro in case any passenger travelling on the route needs help. It is being claimed that the operation of the driverless metro will also increase the frequency of trains and passengers won't have to wait at platforms for a longer period