Maha Kumbh Stampede: Survival Techniques To Stay Safe In A Massive Crowd - What To Do And Avoid

Mass gatherings, like the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, come with risks despite security arrangements. The tragic stampede on January 29 at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is a stark reminder of how dangerous overcrowding can be. With thousands of devotees present, crowd control became difficult, leading to chaos and casualties.

While avoiding extremely crowded places is ideal, participation in such events is sometimes unavoidable. In such situations, taking safety precautions and adopting survival techniques to protect yourself in case of a stampede is crucial. Check survival techniques to stay safe here:

Why Stampedes Are Dangerous?

Stampedes occur due to overcrowding, panic, or sudden movement within a large crowd. People often lose their footing and get crushed underfoot, or they may struggle to breathe due to immense pressure from the crowd. To survive such situations, maintaining awareness and adopting protective postures is essential.

Survival Strategies in a Heavy Crowd

1. Create Personal Space

If possible, try to maintain some space around you, even in dense crowds. This will help with breathing and give you room to move strategically. Keeping your hands slightly extended in front of you can also provide a buffer.

2. Adopt the Boxer Position

Stand or walk with your feet slightly apart for better balance. Keep your hands in front of your chest, similar to a boxer’s stance, to prevent excessive pressure on your lungs and ribs. This posture helps you withstand shoves and protects your breathing capacity.

3. Protect Your Chest and Lungs

If you fall, use your hands and arms to protect your chest and lungs from being compressed. Try to curl into a fetal position to safeguard vital organs. Use your arms or elbows to shield your face and head from impact.

4. Move with the Crowd, Not Against It

Resisting the movement of a large crowd can be dangerous. Instead of pushing against it, move along with the flow while looking for safe exit points. Sudden resistance can cause you to fall, making you more vulnerable to injury.

5. Find Exit Routes

Always look for pathways leading to safety, such as the edges of buildings, fences, or elevated platforms. If possible, move sideways towards the periphery of the crowd rather than trying to go directly against the rush.

6. Seek Higher Ground

In extreme congestion, try to reach an elevated surface like a platform, staircase, or any higher point where you can observe the situation and avoid being crushed.

7. Stay Hydrated

Overcrowded places often become hot, increasing the risk of dehydration. Sip water periodically to stay hydrated and prevent dizziness or fatigue.

8. Stay Calm and Alert

Panic can worsen the situation. Stay as calm as possible, observe your surroundings, and be mindful of potential escape routes. Following security personnel’s instructions can be crucial.

Prevention Tips Before Entering a Crowded Place

► Research Crowd Levels – Check the expected crowd size and choose less congested timings when possible.

► Emergency Contacts – Keep emergency contacts saved on your phone and carry a small note with your address and phone number.

► Minimal Belongings – Carry only essential items to move freely and avoid extra baggage.

► Predefine a Meeting Spot – If attending with family or friends, decide on a specific location to regroup in case of separation.

► Follow Safety Signs – Pay attention to exit signs, medical stations, and security personnel for guidance.

By staying informed and prepared, you can significantly reduce risks and enhance your chances of staying safe in a crowded environment. Whether at the Mahakumbh Mela or any large public gathering, these survival techniques can be lifesaving.

