Mahant Kaushalendra Giri, said to be close to Yogi Adityanath, attacked in Ballia

The head priest of the Nath sect managed to escape narrowly while the vehicle he was travelling in was severely damaged in the incident.

Ballia: A mahant (head priest) of the Nath sect escaped narrowly and a priest accompanying him was injured when two unidentified men pelted stones at their vehicle in Ballia district. The incident occurred near Mundera village late on Monday (February 3) when Mahant Kaushalendra Giri, along with Tunna Baba, were on their way to a wedding in their SUV, when about half a dozen people accosted them and pelted stones at their vehicle.

Giri escaped with minor injuries and Tunna Baba was also injured. Their SUV was severely damaged. He heads the Matth in the Rasada area and is said to be close to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who heads the Nath sect at Goraksh Peeth in Gorakhpur.

Inspector Surendra Nath said a case has been registered against unidentified people following a complaint by Giri.

The incident comes two days after another Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Ranjit Bachchan was shot dead by unknown assailants in Lucknow. Even after two days of the incident, the Lucknow police have not yet been able to zero in on the killers of Ranjit Bachchan.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police have released images of two youths, wrapped in blankets, who were seen near the site of the crime. The police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for clues about the killers.

