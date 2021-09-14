हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra boat tragedy: Four dead, seven missing as overloaded boat capsizes in Wardha river, search operation on

The incident took place around 10.30 am in Warud tehsil under the jurisdiction of Benoda police station, when 12 people from Gadegaon village along with the boatman were going to a temple after visiting a waterfall nearby, a police official said.

Maharashtra boat tragedy: Four dead, seven missing as overloaded boat capsizes in Wardha river, search operation on
Credit: ANI

New Delhi: At least four people died by drowning and seven others went missing after an overloaded boat capsized in the Wardha river in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Tuesday (September 14).

The police said that two of the male boat occupants aged 27 and 35 swam to safety following the accident.

The incident took place around 10.30 am in Warud tehsil under the jurisdiction of Benoda police station, when 12 people from Gadegaon village along with the boatman were going to a temple after visiting a waterfall nearby, a police official said.

Prima facie, it appears that the boat was unable to sustain the weight of its occupants, he said.

The victims had come to Zunj in Warud tehsil for the post-death rituals of a relative on Monday. On Tuesday morning, they all got on to the boat to visit a temple. However, the vessel capsized in the middle of the river, the official said.

Teams of the police and district disaster management authority have so far been fished out four bodies, and three of them were identified as boatman Narayan Matare (45), Wanshika Shivankar (2) and Kiran Khandale (25), the police said.

Efforts were on to trace the other seven missing people, they said.

Local MLA Devendra Bhuyar and Warud's sub-divisional officer Nitin Hingole rushed to the spot to supervise the search and rescue operation.

Also Read: Boat capsizes in Brahmaputra river in Assam

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MaharashtraBoat capsizeBoat accidentMaharashtra boat tragedy
Next
Story

Pak-organised terror module busted, Delhi Police arrests two terrorists

Must Watch

PT1M51S

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University