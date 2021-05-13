Maharashtra extends lockdown-like curbs till June 1 to curb spread of COVID-19

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday (May 13, 2021) extended the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown curbs in the state to break the chain of transmission.

The state government also imposed additional stringent restrictions, which will be imposed in the next phase starting saturday.

The Uddhav Thackeray-leave Shiv Sena government has now made carrying a negative RT-PCR report to enter the state through any mode of transportation mandatory.

Earlier, the health ministry has proposed an extension of lockdown for 15 more days.

“There is no sufficient supply of vaccine vials by the Centre for inoculation of above-45 age group people. Hence, the state cabinet decided to divert the stock, purchased for the 18-44 age group, for the above-45 age group. Therefore, we are suspending the inoculation of the 18-44 age group for some period," state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

"Maharashtra's Covid-19 growth rate is merely half of the country's daily growth rate. The state's per day growth rate is 0.8 percent as against the country's rate of 1.4 per cent. The state is carrying out around two lakh tests on a daily basis while per million testing is around 2.50 lakh. It is a very good sign for us," Tope added.

