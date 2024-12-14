Eknath Shinde May Secure Another Key Ministry As Mahayuti Power Talks Continue

Maharashtra Politics: After the much-anticipated oath taking ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the focus is once again over the cabinet berths allocation. With Shiv Sena showing interest in the home ministry since the Mahayuti alliance’s landslide victory, BJP is reportedly expected to cede housing ministry to former CM and current deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Mahayuti parties have finalised a date for the cabinet expansion, but clarity on portfolio allocation remains elusive. Sources cited by PTI indicate that BJP allies Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP are likely to retain their previous portfolios. However, Shiv Sena may gain an additional ministry. Former CM Shinde, now a Deputy CM alongside Devendra Fadnavis, may secure another key ministry for his party. Ajit Pawar is expected to retain the finance portfolio, sources added.

The Shiv Sena has repeatedly demanded a post matching Shinde's stature and pushed for the home portfolio.

Sources suggest the Maharashtra government may include fresh faces. The BJP is expected to secure 20-21 ministerial berths, while the Shiv Sena may get 11-12, and the NCP 9-10. Reports indicate 30-32 ministers from the three parties are likely to take oath.

In the recently concluded Assembly Elections, the Mahayuti alliance won 230 out of 288 seats. While BJP secured 132 seats, Shinde’s Shiv Sena got 57, and Pawar’s NCP 41.